Coronavirus: India crosses 2 lakh cases, ICMR says ‘we are far from the peak’
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 63.77 lakh people and claimed over 3.8 lakh lives. As many as 27.3 lakh people have recovered.
The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 2 lakh on Wednesday, two days after the lockdown measures were considerably eased and national transport was opened up. Till Wednesday morning, India had recorded 2,07,615 cases, after 8,909 Covid-19 infections were reported in a day. This is the highest single-day rise in the country so far. The toll increased by 217 to 5,598.
As of Tuesday morning, India had reported 1,98,706 cases and 5,598 deaths, making it the seventh most-affected country in the world. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi continue to be the most-affected regions. The Centre has said that India’s recovery rate is now 48.07% and that fatality rate has continuously declined.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India will be back on the track of economic growth after the lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic is over. He added that the task to boost and stabilise the economy must continue along with the fight against the health crisis.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 63.77 lakh people and claimed over 3.8 lakh lives as of Wednesday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 27.3 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.40 am: India’s total number of infections rises to 207,615, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The toll has risen to 5,815.
9.23 am: United States President Donald Trump has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his country will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, PTI reports. “The president was happy to announce that the United States would be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week,” the White House says in a readout of the call.
9.20 am: The Railways has operated 4,155 “Shramik Special” trains ferrying more than 57 lakh migrant workers since May 1, PTI reports.
9.15 am: More than one lakh samples are being tested every day, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Tuesday, ANI reports.
“ICMR is focusing on to increase Covid-19 testing capacity,” ICMR scientist Nivedita Gupta said. “As of June 1, we have 681 laboratories that are approved for conducting Covid-19 tests – 476 government and 205 private labs. Today, we are conducting 1.20 lakh tests every day.”
She added: “Instead of the use of “community transmission”, we need to understand the extent of the spread of the disease. We are far from the peak. Our measures to curtail the disease are effective. India has been very good in the reduction in mortality.”
8.15 am: New Zealand has reported the 12th consecutive day of no new cases, the Guardian reports. Only one person is still recovering from the virus. The country has reported fewer than 1,500 cases and 22 deaths.
“Even though are in this very favourable position in New Zealand, there are record numbers of cases being reported globally every day,” Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health says. “This pandemic continues apace outside our borders and we cannot afford to let our guard down.”
8 am: The number of deaths in Brazil crosses 30,000.
7.55 am: The East Coast Railway will run five intra-state special trains in Odisha from June 8. They will travel to Sambalpur, Balangir, Bhadrak, Brahmapur and Koraput districts, PTI reports.
7.52 am: Pakistan Cabinet approves the export of domestically-manufactured Personal Protective Equipment and sanitizers, PTI reports. The country has a total of 76,398 infections and 1,621 deaths so far.
7.48 am: Some of the controversies include the ban on cigarettes and tobacco products but not alcohol in level three of the restrictions in South Africa, according to PTI. Another was the home delivery of food items in level four. Only home delivery was allowed, which led to several people getting the food delivered to their cars outside the restaurant.
“One need only to think of the irrationality in being allowed to buy a jersey but not undergarments or open-toed shoes and the criminalisation of many of the regulatory measures,” Judge Norman Davis said. “Despite these failures of the rationality test in so many instances, there are regulations which pass muster. The cautionary regulations relating to education (closure of schools), prohibitions against evictions (during the lockdown)...and the closures of night clubs and fitness centres, for example, as well as the closure of borders, all appear to be rationally connected to the stated objectives.”
7.45 am: A High Court in South Africa on Tuesday ruled that some coronavirus restrictions were “unconstitutional” and “invalid”, PTI reports. South Africa had implemented a lockdown in March and is now slowly relaxing them. On Monday, it was relaxed to level 3 of a five-level risk-adjusted strategy. The virus has infected nearly 36,000 people and killed over 700.
7.40 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directs officials to conduct university exams in July, PTI reports.
7.38 am: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday imposed Rs 10,000 as fine on a couple in Gurdaspur for not wearing masks during their wedding, PTI reports.
7.35 am: The number of cases in West Bengal rises to 6,168 after the state records 396 new cases on Tuesday, PTI reports, citing the state health department’s figures. The toll from the virus is 263.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India reported 8,171 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 204 more deaths. The total number of cases stood at 1,98,706, and the toll rose to 5,598. India is now the seventh most-affected country in the world.
- The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 22,132 after 1,298 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The toll due to the outbreak is 556.
- The Centre said that India’s recovery rate is now 48.07% and that fatality rate has continuously declined. “It was 3.30% on April 15, 3.25% on May 3, it went down to 3.15% on May 18 and it is now 2.82%,” Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said at a press conference. He added that it is one of the lowest in the world.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will be back on the track of economic growth after the lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic is over. He added that the task to boost and stabilise the economy must continue along with the fight against the health crisis.
- India’s unemployment rate in May remained very high at 23.5%, but a total of 2.1 crore jobs were added as the labour market conditions improved last month, showed data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.
- Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu took part in a religious procession in Chitradurga district with hundreds of supporters, in complete violation of the physical distancing guidelines to fight the coronavirus outbreak. A video of the procession was widely shared on social media.
- The Delhi High Court said it would monitor the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s order on disposal of the bodies of coronavirus patients. The High Court had last week taken note of reports on lack of facilities to cremate those who died of Covid-19 and of bodies piling up in the mortuaries.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mobile application to help people find hospital beds and ventilators for coronavirus patients. Kejriwal added that people should call a helpline number in case hospitals deny them beds.
- The Centre requested the Bombay High Court to dismiss a petition seeking that the donations and expenditure of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, or PM CARES fund – created to tackle the coronavirus pandemic – be made public.