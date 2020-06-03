The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 2 lakh on Wednesday morning after 8,909 people tested positive for the infection in 24 hours. This is the biggest single-day increase in the number of cases. The country’s tally rose to 2,07,615 and the toll reached 5,815 with 217 new deaths. The Indian Council of Medical Research, the organisation at the centre of India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, however said that the country was far from the peak of the pandemic.
The tally in Maharashtra, India’s worst-affected state, reached 72,300. The toll stood at 2,465. The state is also on high-alert because of Cyclone Nisarga. Delhi’s tally rose to 22,132 after 1,298 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The toll stood at 556. The Income Tax office in the Capital was sealed after an officer tested positive.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country. He had held a similar meeting on Monday after which the Centre made several key announcements related to agriculture and businesses, including increase in the minimum support price of 14 crops and two packages to revive micro, small and medium enterprises.
India approved Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug remdesivir for treating coronavirus patients. Remdesivir is reportedly the first drug to show positive results in formal clinical trials.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the Centre to provide a one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 each to migrant workers, who have been left without jobs due to the nationwide lockdown. She added that a portion of the PM CARES Fund must be used to provide financial assistance to migrants.
The Delhi government set up a five-member committee of doctors to work on a report on the condition of hospitals in the Capital, availability of medical facilities and provision of medical aid to patients from outside. The committee will submit its report on June 6. The government also revised its coronavirus testing strategy. All symptomatic returnees will be tested within seven days of illness.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi issued a show-cause notice to a senior resident doctor who had flagged safety concerns about the protective equipment given to healthcare workers at the hospital. Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T had tweeted on May 25 that the statistics provided by the health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research about N95 masks were a lie.
China rejected a report claiming that it delayed sharing information on the coronavirus pandemic with the World Health Organization. The country has been repeatedly accused of covering up the extent of the outbreak in the initial days.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her government may lift all social distancing measures and return the country to normal life next week. New Zealand has not reported new cases of coronavirus for the 12th consecutive day on Wednesday and has just one active case.
The global coronavirus tally reached 63,85,902 and the toll rose to 3,80,384. The United Nations, Brazil, Russia, the UK and Spain are the five most-affected nations. India ranks seventh in terms of coronavirus numbers.