At least 40 workers were injured on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Bharuch district of Gujarat, PTI reported. No casualty has been reported yet.

Bharuch Collector MD Modi said the blaze was triggered by an explosion in the boiler room of the factory, located in the Dahej area. “Around 45 to 40 workers sustained burn injuries,” he added. “All of them have been shifted to hospitals in Bharuch and efforts are on to control the fire.”

Ten trucks of firefighters were called in as the blaze engulfed the entire factory. The plant is a unit of Yashashvi Rasayan, a chemical manufacturer, which produces over 15 chemicals for industrial use, according to NDTV.

The explosion caused thick black smoke to fill the air and forced people living in nearby villages of Lakhi and Luvara to evacuate for fear of noxious fumes and the possible spread of poisonous chemicals into the surrounding area.

Gujarat: Many workers injured in a blast at Yashashvi Rasayan Private Limited in Dahej Industrial Estate of Bharuch district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Ldg2TLOUlr — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Last month, 11 people, including a child, had died after toxic gas leaked from the chemical plant of the LG Polymers’ Visakhapatnmam plant on May 7. The gas leak occurred at the LG Polymers Plantat RR Venkatapuram near Naiduthota area between 2.30 am and 3 am and spread over a radius of about 3 km, affecting at least five villages. The National Green Tribunal has said that LG Polymers had “absolute liability” for the deaths in the gas leak incident at its Visakhapatnam plant last month.