Filmmaker-screenwriter Basu Chatterjee died in Mumbai at the age of 93 on Thursday. Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association President Ashoke Pandit, also a filmmaker, tweeted the news.

“I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji,” he tweeted. “His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz crematorium at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you sir.”

Some of the well-known films Chatterjee directed were Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla and Chameli Ki Shaadi. Chatterjee worked in Hindi as well as Bengali cinema. His movies were known for being realistic in their depictions, according to The Indian Express.

Chatterjee was also at the helm of two popular television series – Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani, in the 1980s and 1990s. In 1992, he received the National Film Award for best film on family welfare, for the movie Durga.

Filmmakers tweeted their grief at Chatterjee’s death. “Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Filmmaker Shri Basu Chatterjee,” wrote Madhur Bhandarkar. “Will be always remembered for his Light Hearted comedies & Simplistic Films. #OmShanti.”

Director Suparn S Varma tweeted: “A master passed away today. An institution of filmmaking. RIP #BasuChatterjee thank you sir.”

