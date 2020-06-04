The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a petition challenging the sealing of borders of the national Capital for a week, but directed the Arvind Kejriwal government to highlight its June 1 order allowing people with medical emergencies to get an e-pass for entry, ANI reported.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan took note of the Delhi government’s submission, saying guidelines do not prohibit citizens living outside the city from entering in case of medical emergencies.

A petition, filed by advocate Kushagra Kumar, sought immediate de-sealing of borders to enable citizens in the National Capital Region or other states to access central government hospitals and medical facilities in Delhi. Kumar described the Kejriwal government’s order as illogical, irrational, unreasonable and unconstitutional.

Additional Standing Counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan, appearing for the state government, said the petition was in the nature of a “publicity interest litigation” and had been filed without checking the order. They said paragraph six of the order clearly stated that any person can apply for an e-pass and avail the same to enter Delhi.

Advocate HP Sharma, representing the petitioner, argued that people living outside are not allowed to avail medical facilities in Delhi’s centrally funded hospitals because of an unpublished order to seal the borders.

The court directed the Delhi government to upload the order on government websites in a prominent manner so that all the important points are highlighted to the citizens.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to meet Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana officials to devise a common, uniform pass system for inter-state movement in the National Capital Region during the lockdown.

While all of these three states have announced major relaxations in lockdown guidelines from June 1, inter-state travel is still not permitted. Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the state borders will remain sealed for week. However, the Aam Aadmi Party had said that essential service providers will be allowed and employees could cross the border by showing their identification cards.

The top court said that the common man should not suffer as a petition alleged that complete sealing of borders within the NCR and restrictions imposed on movement of citizens from attending to permitted activities are “grossly contradictory” and renders the relaxations ineffective.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida had sealed all routes connecting to Delhi in April. On May 31, the Noida administration confirmed that the border would remain closed till further notice, stating that 42% of cases in the area had been tracked back to the national Capital.

The Haryana government has also decided to keep its borders with the national Capital sealed, except for essential services, to contain the coronavirus outbreak. In April, state Home Minister Anil Vij had said that the people who worked in Delhi and stayed in Haryana had become “corona-carriers”.

Follow today’s live updates on the pandemic here.

Read our top ten updates here.