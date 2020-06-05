Coronavirus: With 9,851 new cases, India’s tally crosses 2.26 lakh, toll now 6,348
Masks are mandatory at restaurants, while large gatherings and touching of idols is banned at places of worship, according to Centre’s advisory for Unlock-1.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,26,770 on Friday morning after 9,851 more people tested positive for the infection in 24 hours. This is the biggest single-day increase in the number of cases. The country’s toll rose by 273 to 6,348.
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued the Standard Operating Procedure to stop the spread of the coronavirus in places of worship, malls, restaurants, hotels and offices, as part of “Unlock 1” of a three-phase plan to lift the nationwide lockdown. Masks are mandatory at all restaurants, while large gatherings and touching of idols is banned at places of worship.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 66.01 lakh people and claimed over 3.89 lakh lives as of Friday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 28.53 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.25 am: India now has 1,10,960 active cases, while 1,09,461 people have recovered after undergoing treatment.
9.22 am: India’s tally rises to 2,26,770 and the toll goes up to 6,348. The country has reported an increase of 9,851 cases and 273 deaths in 24 hours.
8.12 am: A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, seeking direction to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund to divulge information, including details of the money received and utilised, under the Right to Information Act. Petitioner and advocate Surinder Singh Hooda said the plea has been listed for urgent hearing on June 10.
Plea filed in Delhi HC seeks direction to PM CARES Fund to divulge information on receipts, expenses
8 am: Twenty employees of the Delhi Metro have tested positive for Covid-19 till date, PTI reports, citing sources.
7.52 am: Brazil records 1,473 deaths in 24 hours, taking its total toll to 34,021. This now takes Brail’s toll over Italy’s, making it the third-highest in the world.
7.50 am: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says that just developing a vaccine would not be enough. Global solidarity to ensure that it reaches everyone is needed, he says.
7.48 am: United States records 1,021 deaths in 24 hours, taking the total toll to 1,08,120. The country has more than 18.72 lakh confirmed cases, AFP reports.
7.45 am: The Odisha government announces weekend shutdown in 11 districts in June to reduce the number of people coming out of their homes, ANI reports, citing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. There will also be 10 hours of night curfew, from 7 pm to 5 am, every day.
7.40 am: Delhi reported 1,359 new infections on Thursday, taking the total tally of cases in the Union Territory to 25,004. The toll is 650.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India on Thursday rose to 2,16,919 after 9,304 people tested positive for the infection in 24 hours. This is the biggest single-day increase in the number of cases. The country’s toll reached 6,075 with 260 new deaths.
- The Centre issued the Standard Operating Procedure to contain the spread of the coronavirus at malls, places of worship, restaurants, offices and hotels.
- The Supreme Court passed an interim order that no coercive action should be taken against companies and employers who fail to comply with the Centre’s March 29 order requiring payment of full wages to their workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The Centre said that the employers who are incapable of paying salaries must be directed to furnish their audited balance sheets and accounts in the court.
- The Supreme Court also directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to work out a common policy for interstate movement in a week. The top court asked the Centre to call a meeting to discuss the matter.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that coronavirus cases are increasing in the national Capital and private hospitals, which are unable to reserve 20% beds for the treatment of patients, will be fully converted into Covid facilities. He added that the Delhi government is focused on saving lives.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held an online bilateral summit, the first such one held by Modi with any global leader during the lockdown. While focusing on ways to further improve bilateral ties in areas of healthcare, trade and defence, Modi said it was the “perfect time and perfect opportunity” to strengthen the relation between the two nations.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India is the only country where the number of coronavirus infections has increased after the easing of the nationwide lockdown. He added that the Centre has now backed off and left the states to deal with the crisis. Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, on the other hand, called India’s lockdown “draconian but porous”. He claimed the lockdown ended up flattening the Gross Domestic Product curve instead of the coronavirus curve.
- Anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine failed to prevent healthy people, who were exposed to the novel coronavirus, from getting the infection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. It was the first major randomised clinical trial looking at whether the medication might be useful as a prophylactic.