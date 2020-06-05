Nine people, including two minors died, after the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported. The deceased were all family members.

The driver was seriously injured and has been hospitalised, IANS reported.

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said that the accident took place around 5.30 am near the Wazidpur village, which falls under the limits of the Nawabganj police station. Singh said the deceased were on their way to Bihar’s Bhojpur district from Rajasthan. He added that all nine people died on the spot, and their identity is yet to be ascertained.

The police had to use gas cutters to cut open the SUV to remove the bodies and rescue the injured person. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said he was shocked to hear about the incident, and ordered immediate treatment of the driver.