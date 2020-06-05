The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,26,770 on Friday morning after 9,851 more people tested positive for the infection in 24 hours. This is the biggest single-day rise in the number of cases and the second consecutive day of an increase of over 9,000 cases. The country’s toll rose by 273 to 6,348.
The Ministry of Finance said it will put on hold all new schemes till March 31, 2021 to restrict spending amid India’s fight against the coronavirus crisis. The government added that spending will only be allowed in the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Yojana and the announcements made under the Atmanirbhar Bharat policy.
The Supreme Court told the Centre that the transportation of migrant workers cannot go on indefinitely and suggested that the task be completed within 15 days.
In a separate hearing, the top court directed the Centre to respond to petition seeking a cap on fees charged by private hospitals for coronavirus treatment. The court will hear the matter next week.
Medical journal Lancet retracted astudy that showed anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death among coronavirus patients. The study, published on May 22, was withdrawn over data concerns. The findings had led the World Health Organization to temporarily suspend clinical trials of the drug as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued the Standard Operating Procedure to stop the spread of the coronavirus in places of worship, malls, restaurants, hotels and offices, as part of “Unlock 1” of a three-phase plan to lift the nationwide lockdown. Masks are mandatory at all restaurants, while large gatherings and touching of idols is banned at places of worship.
The Centre released Rs 36,400 crore as devolution of Goods and Services Tax to states amid their fight against the escalating coronavirus crisis.
The Bharatiya Janata Party hit back at industrialist Rajiv Bajaj for his criticism of the nationwide lockdown, saying that he was not an expert on the pandemic. Bajaj, who is the Chairman of the Bajaj Group, had told Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the government’s “draconian lockdown” to contain the spread of the coronavirus had ended up decimating the economy.
Brazil recorded 1,473 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its toll to 34,021. The country now ranks third in terms of the number of deaths due to the infectious disease. Brazil has reported over 6 lakh cases so far, the second highest after the United States.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 66.01 lakh people and claimed over 3.89 lakh lives as of Friday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 28.53 lakh people have recovered.