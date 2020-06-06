Coronavirus: India now sixth worst-hit country; Trump claims US is ‘largely through’ the worst
India, with more than 2.26 lakh coronavirus cases, has overtaken Italy.
India’s coronavirus infections crossed 2.26 lakh on Friday. Cases jumped by 9,851 over the previous day in one of the highest single-day spikes, taking the tally to 2,26,770, the health ministry said. The toll from the disease stood at 6,348. The country is now the sixth-worst affected country by the pandemic and has overtaken Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The Supreme Court said it intended to give a 15-day deadline to the Centre and states for transporting all stranded migrant workers back to their native places. The court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, will now pronounce the order on June 9.
United States President Donald Trump claimed that the country has made it through the worst of the outbreak, adding that the administration made every decision correctly to handle the infection.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 66.64 lakh people and claimed over 3.91 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 28.92 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
7.50 am: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro threatens to quit the World Health Organization after it warned against lifting lockdowns before the spread of the coronavirus slowed in some countries. He accused the health body of being “partisan” and “political” and days it should work without “without ideological bias”.
7.25 am: National carrier Air India has opened bookings for around 300 flights to various countries including the United States and United Kingdom under phase three of the Vande Bharat Mission.
7.22 am: The Aam Aadmi Party government says there is no shortage of beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi and nearly 5,000 of them still available. “There are some misleading reports that there is shortage of beds for corona patients in Delhi because a few private hospitals are refusing admissions,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said in a statement. “The truth is, there is absolutely no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment.”
Relatives of several patients have said they had been unable to access beds in hospitals across the Capital as authorities cited a shortage of beds.
7.15 am: United States President Donald Trump claims that the country has made it through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, reports AFP. “We had the greatest economy in the history of the world,” he adds. “And that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic, largely through, I think we’re doing really well.”
He also justifies his handling of the outbreak, saying every decision by his administration was made correctly.
The country also reports 2.5 million jobs gained in May as the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3%. “Today is probably the greatest comeback in American history but it’s not going to stop here,” Trump says. “I think we are going to actually be back higher next year than ever before, and the only thing that can stop us is bad policy.”
7.10 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,26,770 on Friday morning after 9,851 more people tested positive for the infection in 24 hours. This is the biggest single-day rise in the number of cases and the second consecutive day of an increase of over 9,000 cases. The country’s toll rose by 273 to 6,348.
- The Supreme Court suggested that the Centre and states should transport migrants workers, who are stranded in various parts of the country, to their native places within 15 days. The top court said it will pass the final order on migrant workers on June 9.
- The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed the 80,000-mark, after the state recorded 2,436 cases in the last 24 hours, and the toll rose to 2,849. Delhi reported 1,330 new Covid-19 cases in a day, taking the total tally to 26,334. The toll due to the outbreak is 708. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, cases rose to 28,694 after the state recorded 1,438 new infections. The toll rose to 232.
- The Ministry of Finance said it will put on hold all new schemes till March 31, 2021 to restrict spending amid India’s fight against the coronavirus crisis. The government added that spending will only be allowed in the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Yojana and the announcements made under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat policy.
- In a separate hearing, the top court directed the Centre to respond to petition seeking a cap on fees charged by private hospitals for coronavirus treatment. The court will hear the matter next week.