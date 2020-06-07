Coronavirus: India surpasses Spain to become fifth most-affected in the world
While a global tracker shows that India has 2,46,622 cases, the Centre’s latest figures show only 2.36 cases.
India, with 2,46,622 cases has now become the fifth most-affected country after it surpassed Spain, which has 2,41,310 infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. India’s Union Ministry of Health, however, has confirmed only 2,36,657 cases and 6,642 deaths till 8 am on Saturday.
The World Health Organization changed its guidelines about the use of protective face masks in public, saying that they must be worn at all places where physical distancing is not possible.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 68.55 lakh people and claimed over 3.98 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 30.71 lakh people have recovered.
Live updates
7.46 am: “Hospitals are backbone of healthcare and are serving the patients COVID or non-COVID,” the Delhi Medical Association added. “They are being penalised and government instead of praising their efforts is issuing new diktats daily. Doctors of Delhi are already overworked and overstressed in this hour of pandemic crisis and the state government is unnecessarily putting pressure on healthcare systems.”
7.43 am: The Delhi Medical Association on Saturday condemned the FIR filed against the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading facility for coronavirus treatment in the Capital, for allegedly violating the government’s guidelines related to testing, PTI reports.
“Delhi Medical Association strongly condemns the way Delhi CM (chief minister) is warning the doctors and threatening the hospitals about COVID-19 patients admissions and tests,” the association said. “Doctors who are serving the people of Delhi tirelessly from last two months in this pandemic crisis risking their lives feel insulted by the way they are being treated.”
According to the tracker, India is in the 12th position with 6,946 deaths.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- India’s coronavirus infections crossed 2.36 lakh on Saturday. The number of cases rose by 9,887, in the highest single-day increase so far. India’s tally rose to 2,36,657 and the toll reached 6,642, according to the Union health ministry.
- The World Health Organization changed its guidelines about the use of protective face masks in public, saying that they must be worn at all places where physical distancing is not possible. The global health body had said in April that there was not enough evidence to show that healthy people should wear masks to shield themselves from the coronavirus.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that some private hospitals were involved in the black marketing of beds and said that suspected coronavirus patients cannot be turned away.
- The World Health Organization said that India’s coronavirus count of over 2 lakh cases was “modest” given its size but warned that the number of infections could explode as the country gradually emerges from the weeks-long lockdown.
- The Delhi Police filed a first information report against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading facility for coronavirus treatment in the Capital, for violating the government’s guidelines related to testing. The complainant alleged that the hospital had not been following the Delhi government’s instruction to register coronavirus tests on an official software programme.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of inflicting damage to the Indian economy by refusing to shell out cash to support people and micro, small and medium enterprises. He termed Narendra Modi’s second term as “Demon 2.0”.
- The Bombay High Court, in an interim order, allowed airlines to keep middle seats on planes occupied, but in accordance to the safety guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation that mandate provision of extra protective equipment to the occupant.
- The Punjab government issued the standard operating procedure for the reopening of malls and religious places from June 8. Entry into malls will be restricted so that physical distancing guidelines can be followed and only 20 people will be allowed inside places of worship at the same time.
- United States President Donald Trump said that countries like India and China would have more coronavirus cases than America if they conducted more tests.