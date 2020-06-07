Five suspected militants were killed on Sunday during an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

“Identification being ascertained,” the official account of the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. “Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered.” Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh confirmed the deaths.

The operation, which went on for six hours, was launched after police officials received inputs about the presence of militants in the area, an unidentified officer told PTI. He added that a gunfight began between the suspected militants and officials during which all five were killed.

The encounter reportedly resulted in a tense situation in the area that was brought under control with the deployment of additional forces and suspension of internet, according to NDTV. “No collateral damage has occurred during the operation,” Vijay Kumar, the inspector general of police of Kashmir Zone told ANI.