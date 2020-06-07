India on Sunday became the fifth most-affected country in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The country’s health ministry confirmed 2.46 lakh cases and the toll rose to 6,929. The increase in cases came as restaurants, malls and places of worship gear up to resume functioning on Monday.
The Delhi government will reopen the Capital’s border, sealed last week, for inter-state movement from Monday. The administration will also withdraw the 70% extra tax on liquor, termed as “special corona fees” from June 10. There are 16,229 Covid-19 cases, of which 761 patients died, according to the Union ministry’s last update.
Maharashtra’s overall count crossed the 85,000-mark to reach 85,975. Ninety-one more deaths were reported, taking the state’s toll to 3,060. Mumbai’s tally rose to 48,549, of which 25,717 cases are active, and 1,636 patients died so far.
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,151 new infections, taking the state’s tally to 31,667. Of these, 14,396 cases are active, 16,999 recovered and 269 patients have died. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that 86% of the state’s cases are asymptomatic and that its mortality rate is the lowest when compared to some foreign countries.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all state-run hospitals and some private hospitals will be reserved for residents of the Capital to tackle the escalating coronavirus situation. Meanwhile, a five-member state government panel said the Capital will have over one lakh cases of the coronavirus by the end of June.
Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre started running “Shramik Special” trains since May 1, after all arrangements were made and quarantine centres set up. He saluted the “corona warriors” of the country and claimed his first virtual rally is not political, but to bring people together to fight Covid-19.
The Calcutta High Court asked the Centre and the West Bengal government to submit separate reports on allegations that the state lockdown was being eased without taking the required steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus.