Coronavirus: Religious places, malls, restaurants open today even as India’s cases near 2.5 lakh
Restaurants, malls and places of worship will reopen in most parts of India from Monday as states gear up to implement Unlock 1, the first phase of easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Most public spaces have been shut since March 25.
The reopening comes even as India’s Covid-19 tally is continually rising and is now the fifth most-affected country in the world. India’s count rose to 2,46,628 on Sunday morning after 9,971 cases were reported in 24 hours, the highest single-day rise yet. The toll rose to 6,929.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 69.85 lakh people and claimed over 4.02 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 31.33 lakh people have recovered.
7.42 am: The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 28,936 with 1,282 new infections on Sunday, PTI reports. The toll climbed to 812.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- India on Sunday became the fifth most-affected country in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The country's health ministry confirmed 2.46 lakh cases and the toll rose to 6,929. The increase in cases came as restaurants, malls and places of worship gear up to resume functioning on Monday.
- The Delhi government will reopen the Capital’s border, sealed last week, for inter-state movement from Monday. The administration will also withdraw the 70% extra tax on liquor, termed as “special corona fees” from June 10.
- Maharashtra’s overall count crossed the 85,000-mark to reach 85,975. Ninety-one more deaths were reported, taking the state’s toll to 3,060. Mumbai’s tally rose to 48,549, of which 25,717 cases are active, and 1,636 patients died so far.
- Tamil Nadu recorded 1,151 new infections, taking the state’s tally to 31,667. Of these, 14,396 cases are active, 16,999 recovered and 269 patients have died. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that 86% of the state’s cases are asymptomatic and that its mortality rate is the lowest when compared to some foreign countries.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all state-run hospitals and some private hospitals will be reserved for residents of the Capital to tackle the escalating coronavirus situation. Meanwhile, a five-member state government panel said the Capital will have over one lakh cases of the coronavirus by the end of June.
- Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre started running “Shramik Special” trains since May 1, after all arrangements were made and quarantine centres set up. He saluted the “corona warriors” of the country and claimed his first virtual rally is not political, but to bring people together to fight Covid-19.
- The Calcutta High Court asked the Centre and the West Bengal government to submit separate reports on allegations that the state lockdown was being eased without taking the required steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
- A widely shared video of Puducherry government officials dumping a body of a coronavirus patient from Chennai into a pit triggered outrage on Saturday.
- The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday framed charges against 83 Tablighi Jamaat members arrested in six different cases in Saharanpur district for allegedly spreading the coronavirus.