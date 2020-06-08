The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 2.5 lakh on Monday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of cases rose to 2,56,611, an addition of 9,983 cases, and the toll increased to 7,135. However, restaurants, malls and places of worship reopened in most parts of India from today as states gear up to implement Unlock 1, the first phase of easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tested for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Kejriwal went into self-quarantine on Monday after he developed sore throat and fever. On Sunday morning, Kejriwal had attended a Cabinet meeting. He did not meet anyone following the meeting, and was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.
Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai, hours after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused him of “enacting a script by the Bharatiya Janata Party” to show the state government in a bad light. Sood has been credited for making transport arrangements for over hundreds of migrant workers stranded in Mumbai because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The Opposition attacked the Arvind Kejriwal government for reserving all government hospitals and some private ones in the city to treat only Delhi residents, and called it an insensitive move to divert attention from the “collapsing” health infrastructure and the “failure” of the Aam Aadmi Party to rein in the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rajasthan Police have filed a first information report against three staff members, including a doctor, of a private hospital in Churu district for allegedly planning to discriminate against Covid-19 patients from the Muslim community. The FIR also named a lab technician and a compounder.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi urged the central government to depoliticise the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, “in this hour of need” of the people. “The COVID-19 pandemic and the distress it has unleashed has brought the Modi government full circle,” she wrote in an article. “Faced with unprecedented hardship and an economy already in slowdown, the government was obliged to fall back on the UPA’s flagship rural relief programme.”
The Arvind Kejriwal government on Sunday issued a list of documents that would make a person eligible to be treated for the coronavirus at all state government and private hospitals in the city. On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced that given the Covid-19 situation in the city, beds would be reserved only for residents.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardernsaid she was confident that her country had overcome the coronavirus, after the last infected person was cured. The prime minister said that the government will lift all restrictions that had been imposed to curb the spread of the virus, but strict border controls will remain in place.
The West Bengal government has decided to install CCTV cameras in containment zones under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police to keep a watch on residents. The containment zones in the city have gone up and at the moment it is over 480,” an unidentified bureaucrat tells the news agency. “So installing CCTVs will definitely make things easier for the administration.”
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 69.85 lakh people and claimed over 4.02 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 31.33 lakh people have recovered.