Coronavirus: With nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours, India’s tally rises to 2,66,598; toll now 7,466
The World Health Organization said the situation was worsening globally and urged countries not to be complacent.
India’s tally rose to 2,66,598 on Tuesday morning, after 9,987 cases were reported in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day rise so far. The toll increased to 7,466 after 266 deaths were reported in a day. India is now the fifth most-affected country in the world.
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday warned that the coronavirus situation was worsening across the world and had not yet peaked. He also warned countries where the situation was getting better to not be complacent.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 70.97 lakh people and claimed over 4.06 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 32.92 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.56 am: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely failed in controlling the pandemic, reports ANI. He also called the lockdown unconstitutional and unplanned. “It was imposed by the Modi government at a time when only around 500 people had contracted the virus. Now there are lakhs of people affected,” he added.
9.54 am: Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad is yet to submit his Covid-19 test report from a government lab, say the Delhi Police, according to Hindustan Times. Saad has been booked for holding a weeks-long gathering in March, ignoring guidelines prohibiting meetings of more than a certain number of people.
9.51 am: However, Rao says the film industry can resume work but theatres across the state will remain shut.
9.50 am: Telangana cancels Class 10 board exams, reports NDTV. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao says it will not be possible for the state to organise it because of the pandemic. “All students of Class 10 would be given grades based on marks obtained in internal assessment of their progress and promoted to the next class,” he adds. “The government will decide on examinations to be held for graduate and post-graduate courses based on the situation that will prevail in future.”
9.35 am: India now has 1,29,917 active cases, while 1,29,214 people have been discharged after recovering.
9.30 am: India’s tally rises to 2,66,598, after 9,987 cases are reported in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day rise so far.
The toll increases to 7,466 after 266 deaths are reported in a day.
9.20 am: What happens when a new virus enters one of India’s oldest cities and poorest regions? We bring you a week of dispatches from eastern Uttar Pradesh, as Varanasi, Banaras, Kashi, finally emerge from two months of lockdown.
The boatmen of Banaras blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their lockdown losses and are dreading the monsoon season that looms ahead. Read more here.
9.10 am: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal issued an order on Monday directing the state government to test asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, saying that not doing so was a violation of the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research.
9 am: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will not get tested for the coronavirus, AP reports. The statement came a day after it was announced that a high-ranking member of his administration, who he’d recently been in contact with, was infected.
8.45 am: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will conduct a meeting of Group of Ministers via videoconference today, ANI reports.
8.20 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that the handling of the novel coronavirus crisis by the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government resembled a “circus”, and not governance.
8.15 am: Poland will close 12 coal mines for three weeks from Tuesday to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters reports. Nearly 20% of the cases reported in Poland is of miners.
8.10 am: New York City, which was the worst-hit region in the US, opened on Monday as several people returned to work. Nearly 22,000 people died in New York.
8.05 am: Mexico reports 2,999 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total tally to 1,20,102 on Monday, Reuters reports. The country’s toll rose to 14,053.
8 am: Qatar will remove lockdown from June 15, Reuters reports. It will be done in four phases.
7.50 am: Several critics accuse Brazil of manipulating coronavirus data instead of showing the actual situation.
7.40 am: WHO’s top emergencies expert Dr Mike Ryan said countries such as Guatemala in central America were still dealing with rising infections. “I think this is a time of great concern,” he said, urging governments to show strong leadership.
WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove added: “This is far from over.”
7.35 am: World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday warned that the coronavirus situation was worsening across the world and had not yet peaked in Central America, Reuters reports.
He said that over 1,36,000 cases were reported globally on Sunday and this was “the most in a single day so far”. More than 75% of the cases reported on Sunday came from ten countries in the Americas and South Asia, he added.
“More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” Ghebreyesus said, adding that many countries in Africa are still seeing a rise in infections.
“At the same time, we’re encouraged that several countries around the world are seeing positive signs,” Tedros said. “In these countries, the biggest threat now is complacency.”
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 2.5 lakh on Monday. The cases rose to 2,56,611, after 9,983 new infections were reported. The toll was increased to 7,135 in the health ministry’s morning update, but was revised to 7,200 in the evening.
- Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal issued an order against the Aam Aadmi Party government’s decision to reserve state-run hospitals, and some private ones, for residents of the Capital. Baijal directed the government and medical authorities in Delhi to ensure that no patient is denied treatment.
- Tamil Nadu reported 1,562 new cases, taking the state’s overall count to 33,229. Of these, 15,413 cases are active and 286 patients have died so far. Maharashtra, on the other hand, reported 2,553 fresh cases and 109 deaths. The state’s tally rose to 88,528 and the toll reached 3,169.
- Mizoram announced the extension of lockdown in the state for two weeks, starting from Tuesday. West Bengal, meanwhile, extended the statewide lockdown till June 30.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tested for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Kejriwal went into self-quarantine today after he developed a few symptoms. Meanwhile, his deputy Manish Sisodia said a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority will be held to figure out whether community spread had started in the Capital. Delhi’s tally rose to 29,943, including 874 deaths.
- The Delhi High Court asked the state government and the Indian Council of Medical Research to reply to two pleas challenging the health department’s decision to exclude asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic patients from coronavirus testing.
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi urged the Centre to depoliticise the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, “in this hour of need” of the people. The Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at Gandhi saying that it had had done away with corrupt practices related to the MGNREGA while the Congress had “freely looted” people during its regime.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at Opposition parties for criticising the Centre over its response to the coronavirus crisis and asked them what they had done to provide relief to the people.