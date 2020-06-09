Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, his party colleague and Union minister Som Parkash said.

“Shri Jyotiraditya Scindiaji and his mother tested positive for Covid-19,” tweeted the Union minister of state for commerce and industry. “My prayers for the speedy recovery of both.”

Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia ji and his mother tested positive for #Covid_19.

My prayers for the speedy recovery of both. @JM_Scindia @BJP4India — Som Parkash (@SomParkashBJP) June 9, 2020

The BJP leader and his mother have been admitted to Max Hospital in south Delhi’s Saket for treatment, according to PTI. Scindia has exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus while his mother is asymptomatic, India Today reported.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra took to Twitter to wish Scindia good health. “Prayers for Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother,” he wrote. “Get well soon.” Patra himself was discharged from a hospital in Gurugram on Monday. He was admitted after developing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also underwent a coronavirus test on Tuesday after developing a fever and sore throat. His reports have not arrived yet.

In March, Scindia’s aunt and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had gone into isolation after meeting singer Kanika Kapoor – who later tested positive for the coronavirus – at an event. Her son Dushyant Singh, who was with her at the event and later met several politicians, had also isolated himself. They later tested negative.

Scindia’s exit from the Congress in March to join the BJP had led to the collapse of the government in Madhya Pradesh. After Scindia quit the party, at least 22 MLAs, including six state ministers, resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as chief minister on March 23, three days after Congress leader Kamal Nath stepped down from the post his post just hours ahead of a floor test.