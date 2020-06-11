India reported 9,996 cases of coronavirus and 357 deaths on Thursday, the highest single-day spikes. With this, the tally rose to 2,86,579 cases and the toll from the disease stood at 8,102. India is now the fifth most-affected country in the world. The number of recoveries remained more than the active cases for the second consecutive day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the coronavirus crisis must become a turning point for the country and stressed on atmanirbhar bharat abhiyan or self-reliant India mission. He made the comments at the annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.
The Tamil Nadu government has said that a committee has been constituted to investigate the discrepancies in coronavirus deaths in Chennai. This came after an inspection done by the state’s Department of Public Health revealed that the Greater Chennai Corporation had recorded at least 236 more Covid-19 deaths in comparison to the state register till Monday.
As many as 35 people in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, were forced to spend three days in a Covid-19-designated ward of a hospital after private labs in the district allegedly gave the wrong test reports. The Noida Health Department said that the group of people had consulted private doctors in the district after experiencing mild fever, cough and other Covid-19 symptoms. Based on the advise of the doctors, they later approached various private labs to get themselves tested.
The Finance Ministry said public sector banks have disbursed Rs 12,200.65 crore till June 9, under the Rs 3-lakh crore emergency credit line guarantee scheme for the MSME sector, which has suffered due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
An 82-year-old woman, who was missing for eight days from a government-run hospital at Jalgaon in Maharashtra, was found dead inside a toilet of the facility on Wednesday. The woman, who lived with her daughter-in-law in Bhusawal city, had tested positive for the coronavirus on May 27.
The police in Meghalaya have registered a case against an aid worker from the United States for allegedly assaulting a doctor at a Covid-19 hospital in Shillong. The man, however, refuted the allegations and claimed the authorities misbehaved with him and even treated him without a proper diagnosis.
India has lifted the export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, said Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda. Manufacturers, except export-oriented units and those in special economic zones, would still have to supply 20% of their production to the domestic market.
Several medical professionals at Hyderabad’s Gandhi General Hospital protested outside the facility on Wednesday after relatives of a deceased coronavirus patient allegedly attacked a few junior doctors. The protests, which began on Tuesday night, continued till 3 am on Wednesday and doctors resumed the sit-in protest at 8 am.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 73.56 lakh people and claimed over 4.16 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. However, as many as 34.51 lakh people have recovered.