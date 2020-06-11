Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Mahatma Phule Market, no casualties reported
The Mumbai Fire Brigade said 10 engines and two fire jets were rushed to the site.
A fire broke out at the Mahatma Phule Market, also known as Crawford Market, in south Mumbai on Thursday, NDTV reported. The blaze is limited to a few shops in the iconic market, and is under control, according to fire officials. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.
The fire began around 6.15 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade said 10 of its engines and two fire jets were rushed to the site.
Mumbai Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said the blaze is confined to the lofts of two or three shops, Mumbai Mirror reported. “Breaking of shutters of adjacent galas are in progress to check the spread of fire,” he said.
Fire officials told The Times of India that Crawford Market was not crowded at the time of the blaze, due to the lockdown restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
On May 27, twenty-four doctors and three others had to be rescued after a major fire broke out at Hotel Fortune near Metro Cinema in Mumbai, also in South Mumbai. The 24 rescued were resident doctors at a local hospital and three others were guests of the hotel, an official had said. No one was injured.
In April, a major fire broke out in a lodging room of Hotel Ripon near Mumbai Central, which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was using as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients.