Coronavirus: SC to hear matter on alleged harassment of patients; India’s tally nears 2.9 lakh
India is now the fifth most-affected country in the world and may soon overtake the United Kingdom, which has 2.92 lakh cases.
The Supreme Court is on Friday expected to hear a matter pertaining to the alleged harassment of coronavirus patients and the mishandling of dead bodies amid the coronavirus health crisis.
India reported 9,996 cases of coronavirus and 357 deaths on Thursday, the highest single-day increase. With this, the tally rose to 2,86,579 cases and the toll from the disease stood at 8,102. India is now the fifth most-affected country in the world and may soon overtake the United Kingdom, which has 2.92 lakh cases. The number of recoveries remained more than the active cases for the second consecutive day.
The Indian Council of Medical Research, however, said there is “definitely no community transmission” of the coronavirus in the country, despite the spurt in numbers.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 75 lakh people and claimed 4,20,933 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. However, as many as 35,32,575 have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.05 am: The National Humans Rights Commission on Thursday visited the Lok Nayak Hospital for an inspection following allegations of mismanagement amid the health crisis, PTI reports.
8 am: The Supreme Court is on Friday expected to hear a plea pertaining to the alleged harassment of coronavirus patients and the mishandling of dead bodies amid the health crisis, The Indian Express reports.
7.55 am: Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh says the recovery of a 97-year-old man is a ray of hope for coronavirus patients, PTI reports. “Our team was keeping an eye on his condition daily, and the day his coronavirus test came negative after recovering, we felt so delighted,” Singh says. “We hear of people trying to take their lives sometimes when they contract COVID-19, but not this 97-year-old man. His recovery has come as a ray of hope.”
7.50 am: The Jama Masjid in Delhi is closed on Friday, ANI reports. There will be no congregational prayers till June 30.
7.40 am: The number of coronavirus deaths in Brazil cross 40,000.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- India reported 9,996 cases of coronavirus and 357 deaths on Thursday, the highest single-day increase. With this, the tally rose to 2,86,579 cases and the toll from the disease stood at 8,102. India is now the fifth most-affected country in the world and may soon overtake the United Kingdom. The number of recoveries remained more than the active cases for the second consecutive day.
- The Centre claimed on Thursday that India is “definitely not” in the stage of community transmission of the novel coronavirus, despite a sharp increase in cases over the last few days. During the community transmission stage of a pandemic, new cases cannot be traced to any source of infection. As much as 0.73% of the population surveyed in 83 districts in the country has been previously exposed to the virus, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.
- Maharashtra reported 3,607 new coronavirus. This is the biggest single day-increase in numbers for the state. Maharashtra’s overall count rose to 97,648. The toll reached 3,590 with 152 new deaths. Delhi, meanwhile, recorded 1,877 new cases and 101 deaths. The Capital’s tally rose to 34,687 and the toll reached 1,085.
- The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered all private hospitals in the city that have been ordered to reserve 20% beds for Covid-19 patients to conduct tests for the virus on both symptomatic and asymptomatic people who seek admission even for other health problems. The court said that the tests may be done in the private facilities that are equipped and sanctioned by the Indian Council of Medical Research.
- Tamil Nadu reported 1,857 coronavirus cases, taking the state’s overall count to 38,716. With 23 more deaths, Tamil Nadu’s toll rose to 349. The Madras High Court on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu government why a complete lockdown cannot be reimposed in Chennai, given its high and rising number of coronavirus cases. Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu government said that a committee has been constituted to investigate the discrepancies in coronavirus deaths in Chennai as the Greater Chennai Corporation had recorded at least 236 more Covid-19 deaths in comparison to the state register till Monday.
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan offered to share the country’s cash transfer programme with India, basing his offer on a report which claimed that 84% of Indian households suffered a decline in monthly income following the nationwide lockdown imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
- Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza, meanwhile, said the country was following a “holistic strategy” in its fight against the novel coronavirus, and that the World Health Organization was only looking at the country’s situation through a “health lens”.
- India lifted the export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, said Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda. Manufacturers, except export-oriented units and those in special economic zones, would still have to supply 20% of their production to the domestic market.