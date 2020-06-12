The governments of Maharashtra and Delhi on Friday said the coronavirus-induced lockdown will not be extended in the states, ANI reported. The Tamil Nadu government also clarified that the state had no plans of implementing stricter rules, according to The Hindu.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-hit states in India during the coronavirus pandemic. While Maharashtra has recorded 97,648 cases and 3,590 deaths, Tamil Nadu has 38,716 infections and 349 deaths. Meanwhile, there are 34,687 Covid-19 cases in the national Capital and 1,085 people died of the infection till Friday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The rise in infections comes at a time when the Centre has eased most of the restrictions on the movement of people, except in containment zones. On June 8, as part of “Unlock 1”, restaurants, malls and religious places reopened in most states. This is the first of the three-phase plan for a calibrated exit from the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Maharashtra

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people to follow guidelines and maintain physical distancing. “The lockdown has not been reimposed,” the chief minister’s office said in a tweet. “CM [Chief Minister] Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has appealed to the people to refrain from crowding. He has earnestly requested them to follow the Govt’s [government] instructions and take necessary precautions to stay safe and take care.”

From June 3, the state began easing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and termed it as ‘Mission Begin Again’. The state allowed citizens to access public places like parks garden, beaches, promenades for physical activities between 5 am and 7 pm. However, educational institutions, passenger movement by trains, cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, religious places continue to remain shut.

Movement of people via taxi, cabs, rickshaws and two-wheelers was allowed for essential purposes from June 5. The state government had said that private offices can start working with no more than 10% strength from June 8.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said there will be 500 more Intensive Care Unit beds in Mumbai, the worst-affected city with 53,985 Covid-19 cases alone, the Hindustan Times reported. He also suggested resuming limited number of train services. A day earlier he said there was no community transmission of the coronavirus in the state.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday clarified that the government had no plans of implementing stricter lockdown measures. “False news is being spread under my name on social media about the government planning stricter lockdown measures,” he said. “The government has no such plans. Stern legal action will be taken against those who spread such rumours. The government has not issued any such order.”

On Thursday, the Madras High Court had asked the Tamil Nadu government why a complete lockdown could not be reimposed in Chennai, given its high and rising number of coronavirus cases.

According to the state’s guidelines issued late last month, the government allowed showrooms and big shops to open in the state, except in containment zones. It also permitted e-commerce activities including delivery of non-essential items, but only outside Chennai. In Chennai, it was mandated that shops and showrooms can function with 50% of the employees. Only five customers were to be permitted inside the shops. However, air conditioning was disallowed.

Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said the lockdown in the national Capital will not be extended. This came even as Delhi has been recording over 1,000 cases everyday in the past week.

The minister’s clarification on lockdown norms came after there were rumours of a stricter lockdown being imposed and ‘Relock Delhi’ was trending on Twitter, according to NDTV.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had estimated that by July 31, the Capital will have over 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases. He also said that central officials have ruled out the possibility of community transmission of the virus, even as Jain said that the source could not be traced in 50% of the cases.

As part of ‘Unlock 1’, Delhi allowed shopping malls, salons and religious places to open among other activities. On Thursday, the toll in the national Capital crossed the the 1000-mark as the city recorded 1,877 new Covid-19 cases and 101 more deaths.

