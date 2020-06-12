India on Friday recorded 2,97,535 cases of the coronavirus, according to the health ministry’s latest update. With 10,956 infections and 396 deaths, this was the highest single-day total since the pandemic began. The toll from the disease stood at 8,498. The number of recoveries remained more than the active cases for the third consecutive day.
With the latest count, India has surpassed the tally of infections in the United Kingdom, and has become the fourth-worst affected country in the world after the United States, Brazil and Russia, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The governments of Maharashtra and Delhi said the coronavirus-induced lockdown will not be extended in the states. The Tamil Nadu government also clarified that the state had no plans of implementing stricter rules.
The Supreme Court observed that the Centre needs to do “much more” to address the concerns of medical professionals as the country cannot have “dissatisfied soldiers in this war against the coronavirus.
The top court also ruled that no coercive action can be taken till the end of July against private employers who have not paid wages to workers during the coronavirus lockdown.
In a separate hearing, the Supreme Court said requests for coronavirus tests cannot be denied on technical grounds as it pulled up the Delhi government amid a spurt in cases in the national Capital. “Government may consider simplifying the procedure so that more and more tests are done,” said the bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India and the United States have lost their “open DNA” of tolerance, which defined their partnership. Instead, Gandhi said the relationship between the two countries seems to have become “very transactional” and “episodic”.
VK Paul, the head of the national task force on coronavirus management, on Thursday predicted an increase in the number of cases in the coming days and said Indians would continue to be susceptible to the virus.
India snubbed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer to share the experience of his government’s cash transfer scheme with New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs reminded Khan that the size of India’s economic stimulus package was as big as Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 75 lakh people and claimed 4.2 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. However, as many as 35,32,575 have recovered so far.