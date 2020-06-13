Covid-19: India ‘firmly on its way to winning the wrong race’, says Rahul Gandhi on rising numbers
Brazil now has the second-highest coronavirus toll worldwide behind the United States, surpassing the United Kingdom.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again attacked the Centre over the coronavirus crisis in the country. In a tweet, Gandhi said that India was “firmly on its way to winning the wrong race”, referring to the country moving up to the fourth position in the world for the number of coronavirus cases. He called the crisis “a horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence”.
Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said that if the Municipal Corporation of Delhi claims the number of Covid-19 deaths is over 2,000, more than double the state government’s number, they should send the details to the government. “Every death count must have corresponding documents to back the death, otherwise they are just figures,” Jain said.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 76.32 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.25 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
8.09 am: The Andhra Pradesh government will conduct random tests on asymptomatic devotees arriving at Tirumala temple in Chittoor district, as well as on employees of the shrine, on a daily basis, News18 reports.
8 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has approved fresh guidelines for restrictions imposed in the state, ANI reports. The new guidelines ban inter-district movement without an e-pass, and allow only shops dealing with essential commodities to operate seven days a week. Other shops can stay open on all days except Sunday.
7.50 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- India on Friday recorded 10,956 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day increase so far. The country’s overall count rose to 2,97,535, according to the health ministry. The toll reached 8,498 after 396 new deaths were reported. The number of recoveries remained more than the active cases for the third consecutive day. India surpassed the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-affected country in the world.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the chief ministers of all the states on June 16 and 17, amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.
- The central government further eased visa restrictions to allow entry to certain categories of foreigners, including Overseas Citizens of India card holders. On May 22, the Indian government had allowed entry to four categories of OCI cardholders.
- Maharashtra’s case count crossed one lakh after the state reported 3,493 more infections, including 127 deaths. Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest-ever spike, registering an additional 1,982 cases, including 18 more fatalities. Meanwhile, Delhi also reported its highest one-day rise, with 2,137 new cases.
- The Supreme Court observed that the Centre needs to do “much more” to address the concerns of medical professionals as the country cannot have “dissatisfied soldiers in this war against the coronavirus”.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Goods and Services Tax-related measures to provide relief to small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Sitharaman said that no late fees will be levied on entities which have zero GST liability, but have not filed their returns from July 2017 to January 2020. The Centre also reduced the interest on late filing of GST returns by small taxpayers from 18% to 9%.