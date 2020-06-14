Coronavirus: Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi authorities today as crisis escalates
China reports 57 new cases – the highest daily count since April.
Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan are expected to meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 11 am on Sunday, to discuss the national Capital’s preparedness to deal with the rising number of cases. Later in the day, they will meet the city’s mayors also.
India reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning, the highest single-day spike, including 386 more fatalities. The total number of cases has now gone up to 3,08,993, and the toll is at 8,884. India is now the fourth most-affected country in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior ministers and officials on Saturday to review India’s response to the coronavirus situation.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 77.63 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.29 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
7.55 am: Authorities screen people at the entry of Daryaganj Sabzi Mandi in Delhi.
7.34 am: All nursing homes with bed capacity of 10 to 49 have been declared Covid-19 facilities in Delhi, reports ANI.
7.33 am: Brazil’s tally rises to 850,514 cases and 42,720 deaths, reports Reuters.
7.30 am: China reports 57 new cases – the highest daily count since April.
7.20 am: Flouting quarantine rules, not wearing masks, failure to maintain physical distancing and chewing and spitting tobacco in public will attract a fine of Rs 500 in Delhi from today, according to new rules approved by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.
7.17 am: A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research shows Karnataka tested the most number of contacts of Covid-19 patients, reports The Indian Express. The study was conducted in different states between January 22 and April 30. It finds that Karnataka tested 93 on average while the national figure stands at 20. The worst-affected states like Maharashtra and Delhi have tested only eight and nine contacts on average.
7.10 am: Here are top updates from Saturday
- India reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Saturday morning, taking the total count to 3,08,993. This is the highest single-day spike so far. India is now the fourth most-affected country in the world. The country’s toll is currently 8,884.
- The Centre on Saturday added anosmia, the loss of sense of smell, and ageusia, an accompanying diminished sense of taste, as symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The other symptoms are fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, body ache, sore throat and diarrhoea.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior ministers and officials on Saturday to review India’s response to the coronavirus situation.
- Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that the state government has decided to reduce the rates of the coronavirus tests conducted by private laboratories from Rs 4,500 per test to Rs 2,200. Testing is free at government laboratories.
- The Centre on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that it is not mandatory for a person wishing to travel by rail or air to download the contact tracing Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones. Instead, passengers can fill a self-declaration form to undertake travel, it added.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 76.93 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.26 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. However, more than 36.5 lakh people have recovered.