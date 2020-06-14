An Army soldier was killed and two were injured in an exchange of fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, PTI reported.

Unidentified officials told PTI that the firing from across the border took place in the district’s Shahpur-Kerni sector on Saturday night, following which the Indian Army retaliated.

Poonch’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Angral identified the soldier who died in the firing as 29-year-old Lungabui Abonmli, according to Hindustan Times. He added that injured sepoys Lienkhothien Senghon and Tangsoik Kwianiungar had been airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment. All three of them belonged to the Assam Regiment’s 10th Battalion.

This is the third casualty in Pakistani firing and shelling this month in Poonch and Rajouri districts. On Wednesday, an Army soldier was killed and a civilian was injured in an exchange of fire along the Line of Control in Rajouri. On June 4, a soldier died in the district’s Sunderbani sector.