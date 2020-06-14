Prices of petrol and diesel in the country rose for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday, as oil marketing companies continued to adjust retail rates in line with costs, after an 82-day break from rate revision because of the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported.

In Delhi, one litre of petrol costs Rs 75.78, up from Rs 75.16 per litre on Saturday, an increase of 62 paise. Diesel price rose 64 paise to Rs 74.03 per litre from Rs 73.39 per litre.

In Mumbai, one litre of petrol cost Rs 82.70, up from Rs 82.10 on Saturday, while diesel rates were increased to 72.64 per litre from Rs 72.03.

Petrol price per litre in Chennai stood at Rs 79.53, up 54 paise from Rs 78.99 on Saturday. Diesel became costlier by 54 paise, rising to Rs 72.18 per litre from Rs 71.64.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata price of a litre of petrol rose 59 paise to Rs 77.64 per litre. The price of one litre of diesel on Sunday was Rs 69.80, up from Rs 69.23 on Saturday.

Since the daily price revision began in 2017, the rise in petrol and diesel price is so far the highest. In eight days, petrol price has increased by Rs 4.52 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.64. The freeze on base selling price was imposed in mid-March, after the Centre increased excise duty on petrol and diesel to help generate finances.