In Mumbai, some local trains resumed on Monday for those engaged in essential services. The trains will run from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm with an interval of 15 minutes. “Maximum services will run between Churchgate and Virar, but few will also run up to Dahanu Road,” the Railways said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the representatives of all political parties to discuss the coronavirus situation in the Capital. Delhi’s Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Kumar said the home minister has said that the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 Covid-19 tests per day by June 20.
The Delhi government on Sunday withdrew its order to turn all nursing homes with a capacity of 10 to 49 beds into coronavirus care facilities, just a day after issuing it. The government’s decision came after the Delhi Medical Association wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and expressed concern that other patients would suffer because of the order.
The Centre on Sunday modified the protocol for handing over the bodies of suspected coronavirus patients to their families in Delhi, directing health officials to not wait for laboratory confirmation of infection. The government said the new guidelines were issued on Home Minister Amit Shah’s orders.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said his government did not plan to impose a lockdown in the state again, PTI reported. With over 23,000 coronavirus cases and 1,477 deaths, Gujarat is one of India’s worst-hit states.
The Indian Council of Medical Research on Sunday recommended the use of Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection assay (antigen detection test) for testing under certain conditions, in combination with the Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India’s efforts to combat the coronavirus are being appreciated globally, ANI reported. “Many developed countries are badly affected due to Covid-19,” Singh said. “But I would like to congratulate PM [Prime Minister] Modi for the willpower with which he accepted this challenge. The measures which we have taken to fight this, are being appreciated not only in India but also by [the] WHO.”
Ten zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation have reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases each, The Hindu reported. Royapuram in Chennai has reported over 5,000 cases.
China on Monday sealed 10 more neighbourhoods in Beijing after a spate of fresh coronavirus cases linked to a food market sparked fears of a new wave of infection.
Pakistan recorded 5,248 new coronavirus cases and 97 deaths on Monday, PTI reported, quoting the country’s health ministry. Pakistan’s tally rose to 1,44,676 and the toll is now 2,729. Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 79.14 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.33 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.