Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi to hold video call with states today to discuss surge in cases
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 80.14 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.36 lakh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with the heads of 21 states and union territories at 3 pm on Tuesday as cases in India continue to rise. This will be part of this two-day consultation with the states. On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired an all-party meeting.
Meanwhile, United States’ drug regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, on Monday revoked the authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. The FDA said the drugs, which were promoted by US President Donald Trump, are “unlikely to be effective”.
India on Monday reported 11,502 new cases and 325 deaths, taking the nation’s tally to 3,32,424. The overall toll is 9,520.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 80.14 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.36 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.04 am: Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar directs a survey of vacant buildings in Gurugram district so that they can be used as isolation wards, reports ANI. He says private laboratories should timely upload test reports and asks state officials to monitor it. He adds that it is necessary to enter the name and address of the person who gets tested while assuring that a person belonging to any state can get his sample tested in Gurugram.
8.01 am: The Ministry of Railways has said it had ferried 60 lakh migrants through “Shramik Special” trains since they were launched last month and that the average fare per passenger was Rs 600. At a press conference on Monday, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said that the government has run 4,450 trains so far. He added that the railways generated a revenue of around Rs 360 crore by running the special trains. “We managed to recover only 15% of cost of operations, 85% of the cost is being borne by the Centre,” Yadav said.
Also read
Coronavirus: Railways says it carried 60 lakh migrants on special trains, average fare Rs 600
7.27 am: Mexico’s infections cross 150,000. The country’s toll is now over 17,500, reports Reuters.
7.26 am: Four new cases in Mizoram, taking the state’s tally to 121.
7.19 am: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network have postponed the Oscars by two months. The 93rd Academy Awards will now be held on April 25, 2021. The Board of Governors has also extended the eligibility date.
“Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control,” said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson in a joint statement.
7.12 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with the heads of 21 states and union territories at 3 pm today. This will be part of this two-day consultation with the states.
7.10 am: Here are the top updates from Monday
- India on Monday recorded 11,502 new cases and 325 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases has crossed 3.32 lakh and the toll is 9,520.
- United States’ drug regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, on Monday revoked the emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. The FDA said the drugs, which were promoted by US President Donald Trump, are “unlikely to be effective”.
- Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday ordered CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards of Delhi hospitals, as well as counselling for doctors and nurses. During an all-party meeting led by him earlier in the day, the Congress demanded Covid-19 testing for all citizens of Delhi. Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor promised that testing will be made available for all in the next few days.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami declared a complete lockdown in four districts – Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur – from June 19 to June 30, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said their governments had no plans to impose a new lockdown.
- Maharashtra reported an increase of 2,786 cases and 178 deaths in 24 hours on Monday. This is the state’s highest single-day rise in deaths so far. The total number of cases in the state is now 1,10,744, including 4,128 deaths. Tamil Nadu, which is the second most-affected state in India, has reported 46,504 cases and 479 deaths, while the national Capital’s tally rose to 42,829 and toll went up to 1,400.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday disowned a study that said India would reach its peak of coronavirus cases only by mid-November, claiming that it did not carry out the research. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research recommended the use of Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection assay (antigen detection test) for testing under certain conditions, in combination with the Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test.