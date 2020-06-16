Three suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, the police said. This the fourth encounter in the district in less than 10 days.

“So far three unidentified terrorists killed,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. “Search going on. Further details shall follow.”

The encounter broke out in the district’s Turkwangam area early morning. A joint security operation was launched by the police, the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force, according to The Hindu. A gunfight began when the suspected militants fired at security forces.

The identity and the affiliation of the suspected militants have not been established yet. An unidentified Indian Army spokesperson told the newspaper two AK-47 and one INSAS rifles were recovered from the spot.

On June 10, the security forces had killed five suspected militants in Shopian. Nine more militants were killed in two separate gunfights in the district.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had said that the security forces have eliminated 22 militants, including six top commanders, in nine operations in 14 days. He had added that there could be around 150 to 250 militants in the Kashmir region and 125 to 150 in Jammu region.