Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meeting on Friday, June 19, to discuss the border situation after the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese forces in Ladakh, his office said on Wednesday.

Modi has been criticised by Opposition leaders for being silent about the soldiers’ deaths. “Why is the PM silent?” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted earlier in the day. “Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened.”

On Tuesday, Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the military chiefs had held a meeting to discuss the violence in Ladakh, according to NDTV.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, said the loss of Indian soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley was “deeply disturbing and painful”. These are Singh’s first comments hours after the Indian Army confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed during a de-escalation process in Galwan Valley. These are the first fatalities on the Line of Actual Control between the nuclear-armed neighbours in more than 40 years.

Singh said the soldiers displayed “exemplary courage and valour” and that the country will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. “My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers,” he added. “The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s bravehearts.”

Four more Indian soldiers are said to be in critical condition, ANI reported on Wednesday citing unidentified officials. Tensions between the two countries have been rising since May after Chinese troops clashed with the Indian Army at several points along the Line of Actual Control – the disputed border between the two countries, which is neither defined nor demarcated.

Though the Chinese side also suffered casualties, there is no official word on it. Reports say between 35 and 40 Chinese soldiers died.

Both India and China have blamed each other for the scuffle.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said that the face-off at Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley was due to China’s attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the area. “On the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020, a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday. “Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.”

China, however, accused India of crossing the border twice and attacking its troops, and China’s Foreign Ministry asked India not to take unilateral actions. The People’s Liberation Army Western Theater Command claimed that Indian troops “broke their promises” by once again crossing the Line of Actual Control and purposefully launched “provocative attacks”.

Indo-China tensions

The dispute between India and China centres around a strategic bridge being built near Daulat Beg Oldi, a military post south of the Karakoram Pass. China has reportedly asked India to stop building infrastructure even on its own side of the LAC. New Delhi, on the other hand, has asked Beijing to maintain the status quo on the border. In recent weeks, India and China have reportedly deployed additional troops along the LAC at North Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Earlier in May, there were reports of China pitching tents near river Galwan, which was also a flashpoint between New Delhi and Beijing during the Sino-Indian war of 1962. Both India and China had deployed additional security forces in the area amid heightened tensions.

Last week, the two countries agreed to peacefully resolve the border-standoff after high-level military talks. The meeting was held at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.