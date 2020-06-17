India reported 2,003 coronavirus deaths for the first time on Wednesday, taking the toll from the disease in the country to 11,903, according to data from the Union health ministry. The huge increase in the number of deaths came after the states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, took account of pending data. India’s overall count reached 3,54,065 after 10,974 new cases were reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his second videoconference with the chief ministers to discuss the coronavirus crisis. The prime minister will speak to 15 states with the most number of cases. Six chief ministers are scheduled to speak during the online meeting. West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not included in the list of speakers.
The Supreme Court ordered the Centre to issue directions regarding the quarantine protocol for doctors engaged in coronavirus fight and the salaries of healthcare workers by Thursday. The court was hearing a petition seeking separate residential facilities for doctors by acquiring hotels and guest houses close to the hospitals.
Airports in Beijing cancelled more than 1,200 flights amid fears over a new wave of coronavirus infections. Beijing recorded 31 new cases on Wednesday. The new cases have sparked concern because China had managed to largely control the outbreak.
Researchers in the United Kingdom found that the drug dexamethasone cuts the risk of death for coronavirus patients on ventilators by 33%. The discovery is being lauded as a major breakthrough in the global efforts to find a treatment for the highly-infectious disease.
A report released by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that people with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease and diabetes died 12 times as often as healthy individuals infected with the coronavirus.
The Delhi Police issued orders to completely seal all entry and exit points of containment zones in the city amid rising coronavirus cases. Delhi has recorded more than 44,000 cases and 1,837 deaths so far.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation did not report 451 coronavirus deaths in Mumbai, a data reconciliation exercise by the Maharashtra government showed. This happened after the civic body reportedly told the state government that three of the 451 unrecorded deaths occurred due to unnatural causes, while 20 other names were a duplication error.