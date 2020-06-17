Aam Aadmi Party Kalkaji MLA Atishi was on Wednesday diagnosed positive for the coronavirus. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted an India Today journalist, expressing hope that Atishi would recover soon. Atishi had been working with Delhi government’s health department to contain the spread of the virus, NDTV reported.

कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में आतिशी जी का महत्त्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। मुझे उम्मीद है वो जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो कर एक बार फिर लोगों की सेवा में लग जाएंगी https://t.co/gIBRrYoNVh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2020

A tweet by AAP’s Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed that the party’s media panelist Akshay Marathe had also tested positive for the virus. Both Atishi and Marathe are now under home isolation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week been tested for Covid-19, after he developed a sore throat and had fever. However, the test returned negative. Kejriwal is also diabetic.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Tuesday for fever and a sudden drop in his oxygen levels, but tested negative for the coronavirus. However, Jain underwent a second test on Wednesday as he continues to feel unwell.

Delhi is one the regions worst-affected by Covid-19 in the country. As of Wednesday, the state had reported 44,688 cases, including 1,837 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There have been over 1,000 cases in Delhi each day during this month. On Tuesday, the state reported over 2,100 cases.

The high and rising number of infections has prompted the Centre to intervene, directing the Delhi government to install CCTV cameras in all coronavirus wards, establishing secondary canteens to provide food at hospitals, and proposing psycho-social counselling of nurses and doctors engaged in treatment of coronavirus patients, among other measures.

