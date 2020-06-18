Indian security forces killed one suspected militant in Meej Pampore area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Thursday, the Kashmir Zone Police said. The deceased has not yet been identified.

“So far one unidentified terrorist killed,” the police tweeted. “Operation going on.”

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Meej Pampore of Awantipora area after receiving input about the presence of suspected militants, an unidentified police official told PTI. He claimed that the militants fired at security forces, following which there was an encounter.

Further details are awaited.

On Sunday, two suspected militants were killed in Nipora area of Kulgam district. On June 10, the security forces had killed five suspected militants in Shopian. Nine more militants were killed in two separate gunfights in the district.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had said that the security forces have eliminated 22 militants, including six top commanders, in nine operations in 14 days. He had added that there could be around 150 to 250 militants in the Kashmir region and 125 to 150 in Jammu region.