India on Thursday reported 12,881 new coronavirus cases and 334 deaths. This is by far the biggest single-day increase in the number of cases. India’s overall count of cases rose to 3,66,946 and the toll reached 12,237.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining as part of India’s efforts to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic by becoming self-dependent.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with senior administrative officers of Delhi to discuss the coronavirus situation in the Capital. Shah had held two meetings with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week and also chaired an all party-meeting to discuss the escalating health crisis.
The World Health Organization stopped the trials of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for Covid-19, saying that it did not reduce the mortality rate. The organisation welcomed the clinical trial results of dexamethasone, a cheap steroid that has been shown to cut the risk of death for critically ill coronavirus patients by 33%. WHO, however, warned that the drug should be used under close medical supervision. The United Kingdom authorised the state-funded National Health Service to use the drug for coronavirus treatment.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was given the additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi was also found to have contracted the infection.
American credit rating agency Fitch Ratings revised India’s economic growth outlook to negative from stable, saying that the coronavirus pandemic had significantly weakened the country’s growth prospects.
The Election Commission of India released the standard operating procedure for the safe conduct of Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat amid the coronavirus pandemic. This includes separate routes and waiting areas for MLAs suspected to have Covid-19, and testing of all legislators at the entry of the legislature, where the voting process will take place. Gujarat, one of India’s worst-hit states, goes to polls on June 19.
China reported 28 new coronavirus cases, including 24 in Beijing. The new cases took the total number of infections in over a week to 161. On Wednesday, Beijing shut down schools and stopped flights amid panic over a second wave of infections.
The global coronavirus tally rose to 83,51,427 while the toll reached 4,49,027, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 40 lakh people across the world have recovered.