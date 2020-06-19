Coronavirus: Strict lockdown in four districts of Tamil Nadu for 12 days starting today
Maharashtra reported its highest single-day increase on Thursday with 3,752 new cases, taking its tally to 1,20,504.
Four districts in Tamil Nadu will impose strict lockdown from Friday till June 30. Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur have all seen a steep rise in number of Covid-19 cases.
India reported 12,881 new cases and 334 deaths on Thursday morning. This is so far the biggest single-day surge in infections. With this, the country’s overall count rose to 3,66,946, including 12,237 fatalities. Maharashtra also reported its highest single-day increase with 3,752 new cases in the evening, taking its tally to 1,20,504.
The Supreme Court stayed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra scheduled for June 23 in Odisha. “Lord Jagannath will not forgive us if we allow this to continue,” Chief Justice of India SA Bobde observed.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 84.63 lakh people so far, and killed 4,53,268, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
8.38 am: Visuals from Anna Salai area in Chennai.
8.17 am: Twenty-nine people test positive in Ambala, Haryana, says Civil Surgeon Kuldeep Singh, according to News18. With this, the total number of cases in Ambala is 237.
7.18 am: Hong Kong’s Disneyland reopens after nearly five months, reports Reuters.
7.12 am: Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci tells AFP that the United States does not require more widespread lockdowns. “I don’t think we’re going to be talking about going back to lockdown,” he says. “I think we’re going to be talking about trying to better control those areas of the country that seem to be having a surge of cases.” The US has the maximum number of confirmed infections and deaths in the world.
7.10 am: Hospitals and medical institutions in Delhi will have to send claims for Rs 1 crore as ex gratia to beneficiaries of healthcare workers who died in the line of duty while fighting coronavirus, PTI reports citing an order by Delhi authorities. “Recommendations of such cases by the medical superintendent, head of department, in-charge of the hospital or medical institution will be processed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare,” it read.
7.06 am: The Odisha Cabinet has decided to follow the Supreme Court’s order of not holding this year’s Rath Yatra in the state, reports PTI. The nine-day annual festival was scheduled to start from June 23. All district magistrates have been asked to ensure proper implementation of the top court’s order, says the Chief Minister’s Office.
- India on Thursday reported 12,881 new coronavirus cases and 334 deaths. This is by far the biggest single-day increase in the number of cases. India’s overall count of cases rose to 3,66,946 and the toll reached 12,237.
- Tamil Nadu reported 2,141 new cases, taking its tally to 52,334. With 49 new deaths, the toll in the state rose to 625. Maharashtra reported its highest rise in coronavirus cases with 3,752 new infections. The state now has 1,20,504 cases and 5,751 deaths.
- The Centre directed the states and Union Territories to ensure that the salaries of doctors and health workers are released on time, adding that any violation of the order will be treated as a punishable offence.
- The Directorate General of Foreign Trade lifted the export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and its formulations. This came a day after the World Health Organization halted trials hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for the coronavirus, claiming it had showed no benefit in reducing the mortality rate.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the coronavirus situation in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the meeting with Shah was focused on how to save the National Capital Region from Covid-19. “Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad are the same,” Kejriwal added.
- The Supreme Court ordered that the yearly Rath Yatra and related festivities at the Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri city will not take place amid safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Lord Jagannath will not forgive us if we allowed the Rath Yatra,” Chief Justice SA Bobde said while hearing a petition seeking the postponement of the Rath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on June 23.
- A ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has advised all residential complexes within its purview to set up emergency isolation facilities, and stock up on oxygen cylinders for coronavirus patients amid a surge in infections. The K West ward of Mumbai comprises Andheri West, Jogeshwari West, Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, Versova and parts of Juhu.
- The global coronavirus tally rose to 83,51,427 while the toll reached 4,49,027, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 40 lakh people across the world have recovered.