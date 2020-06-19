Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is under treatment for the coronavirus, was on Friday shifted to the intensive care unit of Max Hospital in Saket after his condition deteriorated, ANI reported. Jain will be administered plasma therapy, reports said.

According to doctors treating him, the 55-year-old minister will be put on full-time oxygen support, PTI reported. He has pneumonia and faced difficulty in breathing.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his CT scan revealed that pneumonia patch in his lungs has widened. “He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today,” he added. “The advice of doctors will be followed.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal wished him quick recovery.

Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2020

Praying for speedy recovery & good health of Hon’ble Minister, GNCTD @SatyendarJain ji. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 19, 2020

Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Tuesday for fever and a sudden drop in his oxygen levels, but initially tested negative for the virus. However, he underwent a second test on Wednesday as he continued to feel unwell and tested positive.

On Sunday, Jain had attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in Delhi. Shah, Baijal Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had attended it.

Aam Aadmi Party Kalkaji MLA Atishi and party’s media panelist Akshay Marathe have also tested positive for the virus. Both of them are now under home isolation.

India reported a record daily jump in the number of coronavirus cases on Friday. Delhi is one the worst-affected states with 49,979 cases and 1,969 deaths, according to figures from the health ministry.