Coronavirus: India records biggest single-day rise with 14,516 new cases, tally over 3.95 lakh
The WHO warned that the Covid-19 pandemic was in a ‘new and dangerous’ phase.
India on Saturday reported 14,516 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily rise so far. The country now has 3,95,048 cases and the toll stood at 12,948.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday made five-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all coronavirus patients in the Capital, which the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has heavily opposed.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic is accelerating. “The world is in a new and dangerous phase,” Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 86.39 lakh people so far, and more than 4.5 lakh people have died of it, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
9.22 am: The number of cases has risen by 14,516. The toll is at 12,948, having gone up by 375.
9.20 am: India reports its highest ever rise in cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,95,048 as the Ministry of Heath updates its numbers. The virus tally rose to 3,80,532 on Friday morning.
9.06 am: The International Monetary Fund will deploy emergency funding for 70 countries during the pandemic, reports IANS. “This emergency financing is very fast-disbursing, countries receive the money within days, it does not carry traditional IMF conditionality,” IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice says. “It is money to be spent on paying for things like nurses’ and doctors’ salaries, and equipment, and medical equipment to deal with the crisis.”
8.40 am: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that the pandemic is in “new and dangerous phase” as countries are easing out of lockdown, AFP reports. “The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home... but the virus is still spreading fast,” he says.
8.24 am: Brazil’s cases cross 1 million, reports AP. The country is second only to the US in the number of coronavirus cases. Brazil’s total number of cases is 10,32,913. President Jair Bolsonaro has consistently underplayed the affect of the disease.
8.15 am: The Centre on Friday asked all states to emulate the practices used in Karnataka to combat the virus, reports The Indian Express. This includes comprehensive contact tracing and household surveys.
Here are the top updates from Friday:
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal made five-day institutional-quarantine mandatory for every Covid-19 patient who has been under home-quarantine in the Capital. Thereafter, patients will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalisation, he said.
- The Supreme Court said there should be uniformity in coronavirus testing in all states and asked the Centre to fix an upper limit. The top court added that the state governments should also constitute a panel of experts to inspect hospitals to ensure proper care of coronavirus patients.
- The World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday said the global health agency is hopeful that Covid-19 vaccines could be available before the end of this year.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, was put on oxygen support.
- Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 142 deaths and 3,827 cases of the coronavirus in its biggest-single day rise. With this, the state now has 1.24 lakh cases and the toll from the disease is 5,893.
