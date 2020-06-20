India recorded 14,516 new coronavirus cases on Saturday – the biggest single-day rise so far. The country now has 3,95,048 cases and the toll stood at 12,948.
Tamil Nadu reported 2,396 cases in the biggest-single day rise in Covid-19 infections. The state now has 56,845 cases, while the toll from the disease is 704 after 39 more deaths. The Union health ministry’s last update shows that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, has a total of 1,24,331 cases, and 5,893 patients have died so far. Delhi, the third worst-affected region, has 53,116 cases and 2,035 deaths.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal withdrew his order mandating five-day institutional quarantine for all coronavirus patients, saying only those cases that do not require hospitalisation, and people who do not have adequate facilities at home would be required to undergo institutional isolation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan to offer immediate employment opportunities to migrant workers who have returned to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The Andhra Pradesh government cancelled this year’s Class 10 examinations in the state in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The state’s tally of infections crossed the 8,000-mark to reach 8,452. The toll is 101.
The Delhi government issued an order asking hospitals and medical institutions under it to recall their staff who are on leave and asked them to join work immediately. The order said that leave will be granted only under the most “compelling circumstances”.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that around 2,75,000 Indians, who were stranded in foreign countries during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, have been brought back to the country in flights and ships.
Mumbai’s Dharavi area reported seven more cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the slum area to 2,158. The toll from the disease rose to 78.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 86.85 lakh people so far, and more than 4.60 lakh people have died of it, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The World Health Organization on Friday warned of a “new and dangerous phase” of the coronavirus pandemic with people tiring of lockdowns despite the disease’s accelerating spread.