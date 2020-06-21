Coronavirus: Maharashtra, TN, Delhi report record rise in cases; India’s count nears 4 lakh
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 87.6 lakh people so far, and more than 4.63 lakh people have died of it.
India’s top three most-affected regions of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi reported their highest single-day rise in infections on Saturday even as India’s tally nears the four lakh-mark. With 3,874 new infections, the count in Maharashtra rose to 1,28,205, while Tamil Nadu reported 2,396 new cases, taking its tally to 56,845 cases. Delhi, meanwhile, reported 3,630 new coronavirus cases. With this, the state’s tally rose to 56,746.
India, which had reported 14,516 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, also recorded its biggest single-day rise so far. The country now has 3,95,048 cases and the toll stood at 12,948.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the country on Sunday to mark International Yoga Day, says practising yoga can help strengthen the immune system and help fight the highly-contagious coronavirus. “The coronavirus attacks our respiratory system,” the prime minister says. “Pranayaam or breathing exercises help strengthen the respiratory system to fight the disease.”
Read more here:
International Yoga Day: ‘Pranayaam’ can help build immunity against coronavirus, says Narendra Modi
7.50 am: Mumbai, the worst-affected Indian city, recorded its highest single-day rise in deaths with 136 fatalities, taking its toll to 3,561. With 1,197 new cases, the city’s count rose to 65,265.
7.45 am: Maharashtra also recorded its highest-ever single-day jump in cases with 3,874 new infections and 160 deaths on Saturday. This took the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,28,205 and the toll 5,984.
7.40 am: Delhi on Saturday reported its highest single-day increase of 3,630 new coronavirus cases. With this, the state’s tally rose to 56,746. The toll rose to 2,112 with 77 deaths. As many as 7,725 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 31,294.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- India recorded 14,516 new coronavirus cases on Saturday – the biggest single-day rise so far. The country now has 3,95,048 cases and the toll stood at 12,948.
- Tamil Nadu reported 2,396 cases in the biggest-single day rise in Covid-19 infections. The state now has 56,845 cases, while the toll from the disease is 704 after 39 more deaths.
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal withdrew his order mandating five-day institutional quarantine for all coronavirus patients, saying only those cases that do not require hospitalisation, and people who do not have adequate facilities at home would be required to undergo institutional isolation.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan to offer immediate employment opportunities to migrant workers who have returned to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
- The Andhra Pradesh government cancelled this year’s Class 10 examinations in the state in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The state’s tally of infections crossed the 8,000-mark to reach 8,452. The toll is 101.
- The Delhi government issued an order asking hospitals and medical institutions under it to recall their staff who are on leave and asked them to join work immediately. The order said that leave will be granted only under the most “compelling circumstances”.
- Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that around 2,75,000 Indians, who were stranded in foreign countries during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, have been brought back to the country in flights and ships.