The condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to hospital earlier this week after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, has improved, ANI reported on Sunday. On Friday, Jain’s condition had worsened and he had to be placed on oxygen support at Max Superspecialty Hospital in Saket area of the national Capital.

A statement from Jain’s office said that his condition improved after he was provided plasma therapy. “His fever has subsided and his oxygen level has improved,” the office said. “Doctors say he can be shifted to the general ward by tomorrow.” The minister is currently in the intensive care unit.

Plasma therapy involves transfusion of plasma from an infected patient to a patient in critical condition. There is no firm evidence that the procedure works against the disease.

Jain was first admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on June 15, for fever and a sudden drop in his oxygen levels, but he tested negative for the virus. However, the second test, carried out on June 16, emerged positive. He was then shifted to Max Superspecialty Hospital in Saket.

A team of doctors from some private and public hospitals has been kept ready to attend to Jain if needed, PTI reported citing unidentified officials on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week been tested for Covid-19, after he developed a sore throat and fever. However, the test returned negative. Kejriwal is diabetic.

Aam Aadmi Party Kalkaji MLA Atishi and media panelist Akshay Marathe had also tested positive for the coronavirus on June 16.

Delhi has reported the second-highest number of Covid-19 infections of any city in India. On Sunday, the city reported 3,000 new cases, taking its total number close to 60,000.

