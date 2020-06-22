Coronavirus: WHO reports biggest single-day increase of 1.83 lakh cases
Donald Trump again blamed China for the pandemic and called the disease ‘Kung flu’.
The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the biggest single-day increase in coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, the United Nations health agency reported more than 183,000 new infections and 4,743 deaths.
India’s tally on Sunday rose to 4,10,461 cases with 15,413 new infections cases in 24 hours – its biggest single-day rise so far. Globally, the coronavirus has infected 89,26,050 people so far, and 4,67,611 people have died of it, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior officials on Sunday. Following the meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party said Kejriwal and Shah discussed “key strategies” on making contact tracing more robust and strengthening medical services.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.01 am: Goa reports its first Covid-19 death – a 85-year-old woman – says Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, according to PTI.
8.45 am: Union Home Minister Amit has asked the Delhi government to demarcate containment zones afresh and report each coronavirus death to the Centre. He also instructed officials to conduct a serological survey in the Capital from June 27 to July 10. Under this exercise, 20,000 people will be tested for the coronavirus.
Also read
8.34 am: The Supreme Court will hear petitions seeking modifications of its order staying Jagannath Rath Yatra today.
8.04 am: Fifty-seven girls who at a government-run shelter in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur test positive, reports News18. They have been shifted to hospitals while those who are not infected have been quarantined. The shelter has been sealed. Kanpur currently has 400 active cases – the second-highest in the state, reports NDTV.
7.25 am: During an election rally in Oklahoma, United States President Donald Trump blames China for the pandemic. He calls the disease “Kung Flu” – a reference to the Chinese martial arts practice.
“I can name - Kung flu,” he says. “I can name 19 different versions of names. Many calls it a virus, which it is. Many calls it a flu. What difference. I think we have 19 or 20 versions of the name.”
7.20 am: The toll in Brazil crosses 50,000, reports AFP.
7.18 am: Iraq is facing a surge in number of cases, reports AP. In less than a month, there has been a seven-fold increase in infections. As of Sunday, the country reported over 30,868 cases. Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr says the increase in cases was due to more testing and a lack of public adherence to government measures. The country increased testing from nearly 4,000 a day in May to more than 13,000 now. Badr adds that they plan to test 20,000 samples daily by next week.
7.10 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India on Sunday reported 15,413 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours – its biggest single-day rise so far. The country now has 4,10,461 cases and the toll stood at 13,254. As many as 2,27,755 people have recovered. Tamil Nadu reported the highest single-day surge of 2,532 cases and 53 deaths, taking the state’s tally to 59,377.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other senior officials on Sunday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also participated.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that practising yoga can help strengthen the immune system and help fight the highly-contagious coronavirus. “The coronavirus attacks our respiratory system,” the prime minister said during his virtual address. “Pranayaam or breathing exercises help strengthen the respiratory system to fight the disease.”
- The Delhi government said in an order on Sunday that all coronavirus patients will be referred to Covid-19 care centres to determine whether they can be isolated in their homes, or need institutional quarantine. The revised order came after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal withdrew an order mandating five-day institutional quarantine for all those who test positive for the virus.
- The condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to hospital earlier this week after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, has improved. A statement from Jain’s office said that his condition improved after he was provided plasma therapy. “His fever has subsided and his oxygen level has improved,” the office said. “Doctors say he can be shifted to the general ward by tomorrow.” The minister is currently in the intensive care unit.
- The chief servitor at the Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha urged the Supreme Court to recall its order cancelling the yearly rath yatra because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pattajoshi Mohapatra told the top court that lakhs of devotees attend the Jagannath Rath Yatra every year. He added that the procession was an “essential religious practice” protected by the Constitution of India and its cancellation would affect the holiness of the temple. Mohapatra also claimed that the yatra had not been stopped even during the Spanish Flu outbreak of 1919.
- Indian pharmaceutical firm Hetero announced that it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to both manufacture and market the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir, to treat coronavirus patients. Hetero’s generic version of Remdesivir will be sold under the brand name Covifor in India.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected 88,20,125 people so far, and 4,64,952 people have died of it, according to the Johns Hopkins University.