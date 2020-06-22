The Bharatiya Janata Party and National People’s Party on Sunday continued negotiations to solve the political instability in Manipur, NDTV reported. Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP National President Conrad K Sangma and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Manipur capital Imphal to stop the Congress from forming a Secular Progressive Front government.

The leaders of both the parties held several rounds of meetings with MLAs and party officials, both together and separately. However, the outcome of the talks is not known yet. Manipur health ministry spokesperson Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang said they have to follow coronavirus guidelines and be either in institutional quarantine or in hotels, according to NorthEast Now.

The NPP, which had four MLAs in the BJP-led coalition government, had on June 17 withdrawn support from the N Biren Singh-led government with five other legislators, including three of the saffron party. However, the BJP won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the elections last week and claimed that the matter had been settled with the victory of its candidate.

The Manipur Assembly has 60 members but only 52 could vote for the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19.

Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said Sangma and Sarma’s presence will have no impact even if the chief minister of Manipur is replaced. He reiterated the party’s demand for the dismissal of the government.

“The only solution is Congress-led SPF government in Manipur,” he tweeted. “Congress, along with other parties, has the numbers. In democracy, majority is always proved on the floor of the house. I strongly urge Manipur governor to convene a special Assembly session soon. Let there be floor test on Monday. How can BJP Minority government with 23 MLAs in 52 MLAs assembly stay in power?”

Meanwhile, NPP President Thangminlien Kipgen on Sunday issued a statement on why the party pulled out. “The BJP is running the government in an autocratic manner and has refused to form a steering committee,” he said. Kipgen added that there was no common minimum programme, no name for the alliance or consultation with coalition partners to decide Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha candidates and no allotment of ministerial portfolios.