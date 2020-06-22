The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed all proceedings against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a first information report filed against it for allegedly violating coronavirus testing norms, PTI reported.

The FIR was filed on a complaint by Amit Kumar Pamasi, who is the deputy secretary of the Delhi Health Department. The complainant alleged that the hospital had not been following the Delhi government’s instruction to register coronavirus tests on an official software programme. For such registration, the Centre has developed an RT-PCR, or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, app.

The hospital has sought quashing of the FIR registered on June 5 at Rajinder Nagar police station under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the proceedings initiated thereafter. The hospital said that all data was sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research and Delhi government manually through an email, adding that they could not register on the RT-PCR app due to operational constraints.

Justice C Hari Shankar put on hold the investigation and said that the stay shall remain in place till the court arrives at a conclusion, according to Bar and Bench. The court clarified that it’s findings are only prima facie in nature. The matter will be heard next on August 11.

Delhi has recorded a surge in coronavirus cases and is struggling to contain the pandemic. As of Monday morning, Delhi has 59,746 cases including 2.175 deaths.

