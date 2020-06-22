India’s coronavirus tally on Monday rose to 4,25,282 with 14,821 new cases in 24 hours. The toll climbed to 13,699 with 445 new fatalities. There have also been 2,37,196 recoveries so far.
The Centre and the Odisha government asked the Supreme Court for permission to hold the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri without public participation. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that the procession is a centuries-old practice and must not be interfered with. The top court is scheduled to hear petitions seeking a modification of its order cancelling the yatra because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that testing capacity in the Capital has been ramped up amid rising coronavirus cases. He added that coronavirus patients under home isolation will be provided with pulse oximeters to measure their oxygen levels every few hours.
Goa reported its first Covid-19 death, an 85-year-old woman, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The state has a total of 754 coronavirus cases, of which 625 are being treated.
The Karnataka government said it has achieved a recovery rate of 61.39%. The state has a total of 9,150 coronavirus cases and 137 deaths.
Activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha has detailed the condition of a temporary detention facility in Maharashtra, where he is currently being kept before being moved to a central prison. The activist, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, said 350 prisoners were crammed into six rooms and share three toilets at a Covid-19 quarantine facility during a conversation with his partner.
Fifty-seven girls living in a government-run shelter home in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city have tested positive for the coronavirus over the last week. Five of the girls were found to be pregnant. The state has so far reported 16,594 cases of the coronavirus and 507 deaths, according to data from the Union health ministry.
Union Home Minister Amit on Sunday asked the Delhi government to demarcate containment zones afresh and report each coronavirus death to the Centre.
Russia will hold a grand World War II commemoration parade on Wednesday, even amid coronavirus fears.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 89.63 lakh people so far, and 4.68 lakh people have died of it, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 44 lakh people across the world have recovered.