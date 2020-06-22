An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit 27 km south-southwest of Champhai district in Mizoram at 4.10 am on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology. It hit at a depth of 20 km. This was the second earthquake to hit the state in 12 hours and the third in the past week.

The tremors were felt in state capital Aizawl and many other parts of Mizoram, PTI reported citing a state government official. There were no casualties, but several houses, churches, community halls and a school in Champhai were partially damaged due to the earthquake. It also caused cracks on roads and highways.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said officials concerned were conducting damage assessments and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had spoken to Zoramthanga on the situation in Mizoram and assured him support from the Centre.

Shah also said that he had spoken to the chief minister to review the situation after the earthquake. “I assured him all possible support from the central government,” Shah said in a tweet. “Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being.”

On Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl. The state had faced another tremor of 4.6-magnitude at a location 98 km southeast of Champhai on June 18.