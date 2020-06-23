Coronavirus: Gujarat HC stays Rath Yatra in state; Odisha to test 1,500 who will pull chariots today
The Odisha government launched a massive test drive for 1,500 people who will pull chariots on Tuesday. This came as the Supreme Court allowed the Puri Rath Yatra to go ahead but with many restrictions. It put the onus on the Jagannath temple management and the Odisha government to prevent overcrowding. Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court decided to continue its stay on Rath Yatra processions across the state.
India’s coronavirus tally on Monday rose to 4,25,282 with 14,821 new cases in 24 hours. The toll climbed to 13,699 with 445 new fatalities.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 90,71,984 people so far, and 4,71,574 people have died of it, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 45 lakh people across the world have recovered.
Live updates
8.02 am: China reports 22 new cases, says the National Health Commission. Of these, 13 are in Beijing.
7.57 am: United States President Donald Trump signs an executive order to suspend several categories of foreign work visas, including the H1-B visa that is highly sought-after by Indian IT professionals, till the end of 2020. This comes amid a sharp increase in unemployment rate in the US because of the coronavirus pandemic.
7.35 am: The Odisha government launches massive test drive for 1,500 people who will pull chariots today, reports News18. “We will have to collect samples from at least 1,500 people and get them examined by 11 am on Tuesday as chariot pulling is scheduled to start from 12 noon,” a health department official tells the news network.
7.34 am: United States President Donald Trump says the country has done “too good a job” on testing for cases.
7.33 am: The Gujarat High Court decides to continue with its stay on Rath Yatra processions across the state, reports The Indian Express.
7.31 am: The Delhi Health Department on Monday night issued Standard Operating Procedure that said people who test positive by the rapid antigen method will be examined by a medical officer at the testing site to assess the severity of the illness, reports PTI.
Those who have test positive in RT-PCR tests, a team of district surveillance officers will contact these patients over phone to assess the category of illness. For effective contact tracing, a dedicated team of callers will record details of the people who were in contact with Covid-19 positive cases.
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Monday
- India’s coronavirus tally on Monday rose to 4,25,282 with 14,821 new cases in 24 hours. The toll climbed to 13,699 with 445 new fatalities. There have also been 2,37,196 recoveries so far. The cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,35,796, while the toll went up to 6,283. Delhi, meanwhile, surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit region in India, with 62,655 cases and 2,233 deaths. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu was 62,087 as of Monday evening, and the toll stood at 794.
- The number of cases in the world crossed the 90-lakh mark on Monday. The coronavirus has infected 90,03,042 people globally so far, and 4,69,122 people have died of it, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 44 lakh people across the world have recovered.
- The Supreme Court said it would allow the Odisha government and the Centre to conduct the annual Rath Yatra at the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The bench said the yatra can be held with the coordination of the temple committee, and the state and central governments without compromising with the health of the devotees.
- The World Health Organization warned that the drug dexamethasone should only be used for patients with severe or critical Covid-19, and under close clinical supervision. “There is no evidence this drug works for patients with mild disease or as a preventive measure, and it could cause harm,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom said.
- Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the health department has recommended a ward-wise lockdown in Guwahati, in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. Sarma expressed the possibility that the spread of the virus in the city was in the community transmission stage. Meanwhile, Madurai corporation and nearby areas in Tamil Nadu will go under lockdown from June 24.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that testing capacity in the Capital has been ramped up amid rising coronavirus cases. He added that coronavirus patients under home isolation will be provided with pulse oximeters to measure their oxygen levels every few hours.
- The Centre said India has one of the lowest coronavirus cases per lakh population in the world and that the gap between recovered and active cases is continuously widening. The Union health ministry cited a World Health Organization report to support its claim. “India has one of the lowest cases per lakh population in spite of its high population density,” the ministry said in a statement. “India’s cases per lakh population are 30.04 while the global average is more than its triple at 114.67.”