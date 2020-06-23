India recorded over 4.40 lakh coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 14,933 new cases in 24 hours. The toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new deaths. So far, 2,48,190 people have recovered from the disease.
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Indian pilgrims will not go for Hajj this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was based on a request made by Saudi Arabia, he added.
The Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education told the Supreme Court that a decision on whether to scrap the remaining exams of Class 12 students, in view of the surge in coronavirus cases, is likely to be taken on Wednesday.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic. Gandhi pointed to what she described as “grave deficiencies” in India’s health infrastructure that were exposed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he has urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to withdraw an order that makes it compulsory for all Covid-19 patients to visit a quarantine centre for clinical assessment, “as it is building a lot of pressure on people”.
Yoga guru Ramdev said his company, Patanjali, has come up with an Ayurvedic cure for the coronavirus. “We conducted a clinical case study [of the medicine] and a controlled trial, and found that 69% of the patients recovered in three days and 100% of them recovered in a week,” he said.
Under the PM CARES fund, Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for the supply of 50,000 ventilators, which are produced in India, to government-run Covid-19 hospitals across the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said. A sum of Rs 1,000 crore has also been provided for the welfare of migrant labourers.
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the health department has recommended a ward-wise lockdown in Guwahati, in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. Sarma expressed the possibility that the spread of the virus in the city was in the community transmission stage. Meanwhile, Madurai corporation and nearby areas in Tamil Nadu will go under lockdown from June 24.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 91 lakh people so far, and 4.72 lakh people have died of it, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 45 lakh people across the world have recovered.