Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 4.40 lakh; Centre asks Patanjali to stop advertising ‘cure’
The WHO said that the reporting of record number of new coronavirus cases in several countries cannot be attributed to more testing.
India on Tuesday recorded 14,933 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 4,40,215. The toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new deaths. More than 2.48 lakh people across the country have recovered from the disease.
The Centre asked Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved to stop advertising some Ayurvedic preparations that the company claims can cure the coronavirus. The Ministry of AYUSH said that it does not know the facts related to the claim and details of the studies carried out to test the preparations.
The World Health Organization said that the reporting of record number of new coronavirus cases in several countries cannot be attributed to more testing. Countries like India and the United States have linked the rise in infections to increased testing.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 92,37,640 people and claimed 4,76,911 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 46 lakh people across the world have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.14 am: The US’ top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci says he is hopeful of a vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021, reports AP. He adds that he is concerned about the recent surge in coronavirus cases.”We’ve been hit badly,” he says. “The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges.”
Brazil recorded 39,436 new coronavirus cases and 1,374 deaths on Tuesday, Reuters reports. The country has so far recorded more than 11 lakh cases and 52,645 deaths.
7.41 am: The residents of Delhi are seen outside the Azadpur fruit and vegetable market to buy essentials.
7.38 am: The toll in Latin America and the Caribbean crosses 1 lakh, AFP reports.
7.37 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- Delhi recorded 3,947 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths. The national Capital now has 66,602 cases and the toll has risen to 2,301. Meanwhile, 2,516 people tested positive in Tamil Nadu, taking the state’s count to 64,603. In Maharashtra, India’s worst affected state, the total rose to 1,39,010 and the toll to 6,531 on Tuesday.
- Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Indian pilgrims will not go to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage this year amid risks over the spreading coronavirus. His comment came a day after Saudi Arabia announced that it would only allow people living in the kingdom to take part in the pilgrimage.
- One of the traditional servitors at the Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the annual Rath Yatra. This came a day after the Supreme Court had directed that only those who test negative would be allowed to pull the chariots and participate in the rituals.
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic. Gandhi pointed to what she described as “grave deficiencies” in India’s health infrastructure that were exposed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
- The Arvind Kejriwal government issued new Standard Operating Procedures for management of coronavirus patients in Delhi. There are separate guidelines for people who test positive through a rapid testing process, whose results are available in around 30 minutes, and the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction – or RT-PCR test – which takes 24 to 48 hours to provide results.
- The Ministry of AYUSH asked Patanjali Ayurved to stop advertising some preparations that the company claims can cure the coronavirus, according to a government press release. The ministry said that it does not know the facts related to the claim and details of the studies carried out to test the preparations. Yoga guru Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali Ayurved, had made the announcements at a media interaction in Haridwar earlier in the day.