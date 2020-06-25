Two suspected militants were killed during an operation early on Thursday in Hardshiva village of Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, reported Deccan Herald, citing the police.

“Encounter has started at Hardshiva area of Sopore,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police, confirming the encounter. “Police and security forces are on the job.”

The encounter started after a joint team of the Indian Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force began a cordon-and-search operation, reported India Today. It is unclear whether the operation is still on.

“In the ensuing gun battle two militants hiding in a residential house were killed,” an unidentified police officer told Deccan Herald. The official added that the bodies of the militants were being identified along with their group affiliation.

The Valley has seen an increase in anti-militancy operations since March. Security forces have initiated multiple anti-militancy operations in Srinagar, south and north Kashmir. On Wednesday, searches were conducted in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar city, and at least four areas of south Kashmir.

“The day started with searches in Trenz village in Zainapora area of Shopian by Army’s 44 RR, special operation group of police [SOG] and 178 Bn CRPF,” a police official said, according to Greater Kashmir.

Security personnel have carried out around 12 anti-militancy operations in June in south Kashmir. During these operations, 34 militants have been killed.

Meanwhile, a CRPF soldier was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday. On Sunday, security forces had killed three suspected militants in a gunfight in Srinagar’s Zadibal area. Another suspected militant was killed in Kulgam.

Last month, security forces had killed two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in a gunfight in Srinagar’s Nawakadal area. Several houses were damaged and two civilians, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed. On May 6, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed by security forces in Beighpora area of Pulwama.