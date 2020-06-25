India’s coronavirus tally rose to 4,73,105 on Thursday as the country recorded its biggest single-day increase of 16,922 cases. The toll went up to 14,894 with 418 new deaths. Over 2.7 lakh people have recovered so far.
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay announced that it will scrap classroom lectures for the rest of the year because of coronavirus risks, becoming the first major institute in the country to do so.
Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Hetero Labs Limited priced its generic version of experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir at Rs 5,400 per 100-milligram vial. The medicine has been shipped to five states, including the two worst-affected Maharashtra and Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Centre to roll back an order directing all coronavirus patients in the Capital to visit quarantine centres for check-up. Kejriwal said that sending people to the quarantine facilities would be like a “15-day detention”. The Capital’s coronavirus tally crossed 70,000 this morning.
The Delhi High Court ordered the Centre and the Aam Aadmi party-led government to take strict action against hospitals not providing real-time updates on the availability of beds for coronavirus patients. The court directed the government to appoint dedicated officers so that there is no communication gap with hospital authorities.
The Kerala government announced new safety rules for its citizens returning from Gulf nations amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases – which are being attributed to the expatriates. The government’s new guidelines include compulsory coronavirus tests before boarding flights and the use of personal protective equipment.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will inform the Supreme Court about its decision on the pending Class 10 and 12 board exams in a hearing today, June 25. The top court will also hear the petitions of students’ parents, seeking cancellation of the exams – scheduled to be held in July amid the coronavirus crisis.
Australian airline Qantas said it will cut 6,000 jobs as part of its plans to tide over the coronavirus crisis. The job cuts equate to about a fifth of the airline’s workforce before the pandemic. In March, the airlines sent more than 80% of its staff on leave.
The United States reported over 35,900 cases in a day. The country has reported 23,81,361 cases and over 1.42 lakh deaths so far.
The global coronavirus tally reached 94,31,973 and the toll went up to 4,82,805, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 47 lakh people have recovered. The World Health Organization said the global tally of cases is expected to cross the one-crore mark within next week.