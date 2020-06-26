Coronavirus: Gujarat caps testing cost at private laboratories at Rs 3,000
The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to cap the rate of testing in private laboratories in the state. Private laboratories can charge Rs 2,500 if a person visits the lab to get tested and if a person is tested at their residence, then the laboratory can charge Rs 3,000.
India on Thursday recorded 16,922 new infections, taking the overall count to 4,73,105. This is by far the biggest single-day rise in the number of new cases. The toll rose to 14,894 with 418 new deaths. Over 2.7 lakh people have recovered so far.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 95.83 lakh people and claimed 4,88,740 lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. However, more than 48.2 lakh people across the world have recovered.
Live updates
8.10 am: Billionaire Bill Gates says people still dying in the United States shows that the country is “not even close” to doing enough to fight the pandemic, reports CNN. He is also disappointment by US’ lack of leadership in handling the virus globally, which had resulted in countries like India and Brazil bearing the brunt.
7.33 am: The Uttar Pradesh government revises night curfew hours in Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar, reports ANI. Now, night curfew timings will be from 8 pm to 6 am, says Meerut divisional commissioner. Those found without mask or spitting in public places will be penalised. Movement, except for essential services, is strictly prohibited in containment zones.
7.31 am: Mexico surpasses 25,000 deaths and 2,00,000 cases, according to AFP.
7.28 am: The European Medicines Agency recommends remdesivir for treatment, reports Reuters. Remdesivir has already been approved for emergency use in India, the United States and South Korea.
7.22 am: The Telangana government has stopped random testing in Hyderabad and adjoining areas to clear the backlog and sanitise laboratories and collection centres, reports News18. About 8,253 samples are pending at testing centres, said the director of public health. “A sample needs to be tested in 48 hours – till then it needs to be maintained at a certain temperature,” Director of Public Health Srinivas Rao tells News18. “There has been a heavy load of samples – before testing the old ones, getting new samples is not advisable. Besides, if samples are kept for long and tested, there is a chance it could result in being a ‘false positive’.”
7.19 am: The Gujarat government has capped the rate of testing in private laboratories in the state at Rs 3,000, reports The Indian Express. “It was decided by the health department that the private laboratories can charge Rs 2,500 if a person visits the lab to get tested and if a person is tested at their residence or at a hospital (by the private laboratories) where a lab employee has to be called for testing, then the laboratory can charge Rs 3,000,” said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 4,73,105 on Thursday as the country recorded its biggest single-day increase of 16,922 cases. The toll went up to 14,894 with 418 new deaths. Over 2.7 lakh people have recovered so far.
- Maharashtra reported 4,841 new cases – a new single-day high – and 192 deaths on Thursday, taking the total count to 1,47,741, while the toll rose to 6,931. The number of cases in Delhi crossed 73,780, while Kerala reported more than 100 cases for the seventh day in a row, and Karnataka’s count surpassed 10,000. Tamil Nadu recorded 3,509 new coronavirus cases in the evening, taking the state’s total count to 70,977. With 45 new deaths, the toll has risen to 911.
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said that only those coronavirus patients who do not have adequate facilities at home to ensure isolation, will have to be shifted to Covid-19 care centres and other medical facilities. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority approved a modification to the Standard Operating Protocol to give effect to this order, he added.
- The Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 exams, scheduled between July 1 and July 15. The board will conduct the examinations when the conditions are conducive. Indian Certificate of Secondary Education also agreed with the government’s decision to cancel remaining exams.
- Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm, Hetero, which has the approval to manufacture Gilead’s antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of severely ill coronavirus patients, said it will deliver the first set to five states at a maximum retail price of Rs 5,400 per vial. The company will send the first set of 20,000 vials in two equal lots of 10,000 each to Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Hyderabad.
- The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay announced that it will scrap classroom lectures for the rest of the year because of coronavirus risks, becoming the first major institute in the country to do so.
- Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday rejected the Kerala government’s demand that citizens returning from Gulf countries first take a coronavirus test. The state government on Wednesday released different safety guidelines for travel from six countries – United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.
